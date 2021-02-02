Sinclair Broadcast Group Signs Multi-Year Renewal Deal With Taboola

NEW YORK, Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Taboola, a global leader in powering recommendations for the open web, helping people discover things they may like, today announced the renewal of its partnership with Sinclair Broadcast Group (Sinclair), a diversified media company and leading provider of local sports and news.

The partnership will result in Sinclair using Taboola's discovery platform and suite of products across their television station sites including its ABC, CBS, FOX and NBC affiliates, as well as its mobile platforms, to optimize user engagement, increase audience loyalty and drive revenue.

Sinclair already uses Taboola's recommendation engine and Taboola Feed, a seamlessly integrated infinite scroll that provides readers with personalized content for a more engaging experience, enabling monetization of below-article placements. They will add Taboola's Mid-article high impact video placements . These video ads enable publishers to diversify their revenue streams andbetter monetize their content, while offering brands and agencies access to attentive readers in high-impact placements within premium editorial environments.

"Over the last two years Taboola has proven themselves to be a strategic and innovative partner for Sinclair," said Kevin Cotlove, Chief Digital Officer of Sinclair. "Taboola's commitment to ongoing releases of innovative products, designed to benefit both the publisher and advertiser ecosystems, provide a number of opportunities to drive monetization and engagement, such as the new mid-article video units, which is just one of the many offerings we are currently implementing. We know we can count on Taboola as a key discovery partner to continue to achieve our revenue growth goals."

"Sinclair Broadcast Group is an invaluable partner, driving innovation at the local level to keep audiences informed through its high-caliber journalism. I'm excited to be working with the Sinclair team, who is always on the cutting edge, to capture video opportunities, as well as enhance personalization and AI," said Adam Singolda, CEO and Founder at Taboola. "We are humbled to continue our partnership to drive revenue and engagement as well as growing audience loyalty across their properties."

About Taboola

Taboola powers recommendations for the open web, helping people discover things they may like. The company's platform, powered by artificial intelligence, is used by digital properties, including websites, devices and mobile apps, to drive monetization and user engagement. Taboola has long-term partnerships with some of the top digital properties in the world, including CNBC, NBC News, Business Insider, The Independent and El Mundo. More than 13,000 advertisers use Taboola to reach over 500 million daily active users in a brand-safe environment. The company has offices in 18 cities worldwide, including New York and Tel Aviv.

Learn more at www.taboola.com and follow @taboola on Twitter.

