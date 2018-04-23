Sinclair Broadcast Group Stations Earn Multiple Awards for Outstanding Journalism

Judged by the SPJ, FOX45 was presented with the Investigative Reporting award for its exposé called "Project Baltimore: Faking the Grade." Led by Project Baltimore Lead Investigative Reporter Chris Papst, FOX45 uncovered allegations of grade fixing, showing that too many students are not getting the education they need while the district tries to mask the problem. The story led to internal school investigations and action by the Baltimore City School Board to improve grading guidelines and staff training. The series, in part, prompted Maryland Governor Larry Hogan to introduce legislation that establishes an inspector general dedicated to investigating the state's public education system.

"The SPJ Award underscores FOX45's commitment to quality storytelling and reporting that advocates for our viewers," said Bill Fanshawe, WBFF General Manager. "Our commitment to the community comes through in every newscast."

ABC7 reporter Jay Korff's feature "Because of Daniel" won second place in the National Headliner Awards' Broadcast Health/Science category. The story followed a mother's journey for more effective and humane treatments while her teenage son lost his battle to cancer. The National Headliners Award is one of the oldest and largest annual journalism awards in the industry. The story also received the June L. Biedler Prize from The American Association of Cancer Research, an award that recognizes a handful of recipients for outstanding journalistic coverage that enhances the public's understanding of cancer science.

"Our newsroom is dedicated to capturing stories and providing coverage that is valuable to our viewers and the community at large," said ABC7 Station Manager Mitch Jacob. "This feature is a great example of the responsibility news organizations have to inform the public in way that touches their lives."

FOX45 also received a National Headline Award in the Business and Consumer category for reporter Jeff Abell's "The Tumbler Test" story, which tested three travel mugs and how well they kept liquids hot, or cold.

For the third year in a row, WGME is being recognized nationally by the Alliance of Women in Media. Producer Kaitlyn Anderson won a Gracie for CBS 13 News Live at Five.

"With everything going on in the world it is just as important now, as it has ever been, to produce high quality content by women for women. I am honored to be selected for such a prestigious award and will continue to fight every day to keep our viewers informed and educated," said Anderson.

"Local news is at the heart of Sinclair. Our mission is to serve our communities by sharing relevant information that empowers our audiences," said Scott Livingston, Senior Vice President of News for Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. "It's an honor to receive these awards and very rewarding to see our hardworking journalists recognized by their peers."

