Sinclair Broadcast Group Teams Up With The Salvation Army, Bringing Relief To Communities Impacted By The Western Wildfires

BALTIMORE, Sept. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SBGI) today announced its "Sinclair Cares: Western Wildfires Relief" campaign in partnership with the Salvation Army that aims to raise funds for those affected by the devastating western U.S. wildfires. Kicking off this Friday, September 18, 2020, all Sinclair outlets will engage in on-air, digital and social media efforts to urge support from viewers as communities attempt to recover from the wildfires, with Sinclair matching donations of up to $25,000.

At the end of August, a series of wildfires began ravaging western states, including California, Oregon, Washington, Montana, Colorado, and Utah, burning property spanning millions of acres and claiming dozens of lives. Homes and businesses have been destroyed, leaving many Americans with nothing but the clothes on their backs.

"2020 has proven to be a year of unprecentented environmental and social challenges that continue to impact every single person across the globe," said Sinclair President and CEO Chris Ripley. "As millions in the U.S. suffer effects of the wildfires, we must band together and show support for our communities. We urge viewers to join Sinclair in donating to help our neighbors during this difficult time."

Sinclair and the Salvation Army will offer first responders and evacuees relief through response services including up to 10,000 meals daily, access to water and emergency supplies. As the fires are contained, both Sinclair and the Salvation Army will contribute to recovery services including disaster social services, gift cards, financial assistance, counseling and emotional and spiritual care for victims, including client in-takes at Local Assistance Centers. Financial aid will also be given for long-term repair and rebuilding efforts.

Beginning on September 18, 2020, donations for the "Sinclair Cares: Western Wildfires Relief" initiative can be made at https://salarmy.us/SinclairCares.

About Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc.

Sinclair is a diversified media company and leading provider of local sports and news. The Company owns and/or operates 23 regional sports network brands; owns, operates and/or provides services to 191 television stations in 89 markets; is a leading local news provider in the country; owns multiple national networks; and has TV stations affiliated with all the major broadcast networks. Sinclair's content is delivered via multiple platforms, including over-the-air, multi-channel video program distributors, and digital platforms. The Company regularly uses its website as a key source of Company information which can be accessed at www.sbgi.net.

SOURCE Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.sbgi.net

