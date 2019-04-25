Sinclair Broadcast Group Wins 30 RTDNA Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards

BALTIMORE, April 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ: SBGI) congratulates 18 stations – KOMO-TV (Seattle), KATU-TV (Portland, OR), KSNV-TV (Las Vegas), KHQA-TV (Quincy), KTUL-TV (Tulsa), WZTV-TV (Nashville), WLOS-TV (Asheville), WCHS-TV (Charleston), WPDE-TV (Myrtle Beach), WBMA-TV (Birmingham), KATV-TV (Little Rock), WGME-TV (Portland, ME), WJAR-TV (Providence), WRGB-TV (Albany), WJLA-TV (Washington D.C.), WBFF-TV (Baltimore), WPEC-TV (West Palm Beach), WEAR-TV (Mobile) – for receiving a combined total of 30 Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards, one of the highest honors in journalism, for outstanding news coverage. In addition, radio station KOMO-AM (Seattle) also received two awards. This prestigious recognition reinforces Sinclair's editorial mission to deliver valuable information to viewers.

"We are honored to accept these esteemed awards, further demonstrating our commitment to tracking the truth and providing context and perspective in our reporting," said Scott Livingston, Senior Vice President of News for Sinclair. "We value our tireless journalists who work hard each day to serve the communities in which they live, all across the country. These awards are a reflection of our entire news organization and the values practiced by all of our stations."

WJLA-TV received the celebrated award for Overall Excellence, as well as three additional awards for Breaking News Coverage, Excellence in Video, and Best Newscast. WGME-TV also won an impressive total of four awards for Breaking News Coverage, Excellence in Innovation, Investigative Reporting, and Multimedia. In addition to WJLA-TV, KATV-TV and WPEC-TV also won Best Newscast in their respective regions.

"Our focus is to provide relevant information to alert, protect and empower our viewers, while sharing impactful stories that can't be found anywhere else," said Livingston. "We live it and breathe it, each and every day."

The full list of winners can be viewed at the Radio Television Digital News Association website.



About Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc.

Sinclair is one of the largest and most diversified television broadcasting companies in the country. The Company owns, operates and/or provides services to 191 television stations in 89 markets. Sinclair is a leading local news provider in the country and is dedicated to impactful journalism with a local focus. The Company has multiple national networks, live local sports production, as well as stations affiliated with all the major networks. Sinclair's content is delivered via multiple-platforms, including over-the-air, multi-channel video program distributors, and digital platforms. The Company regularly uses its website as a key source of Company information which can be accessed at www.sbgi.net.

