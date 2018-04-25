Sinclair Broadcast Group Wins 45 Regional RTDNA Edward R. Murrow Awards

"We are proud to accept these awards and thrilled to see the majority of the awards are for breaking and investigative news on all platforms. Providing excellent news coverage is our mission in all our local markets" said Scott Livingston, SVP of News at Sinclair Broadcast. "These awards are a testament to the commitment of the full Sinclair team and our stations' newsrooms. Our focus is on exceptional storytelling and continuing to build a more relevant and significant news presence in each of our markets."

The WJLA newsroom was awarded the Overall Excellence award while KOMO, KRCG, WJAR and WSET won for best newscast in their regions.

"Quality journalism is at the heart of our local news operations. Our audience knows and trusts us, so we take our journalistic responsibility very seriously every day," said Livingston.

"We're beyond excited to receive the Overall Excellence award because it serves as recognition for the tremendous level of teamwork and dedication of our entire news operation to provide meaningful news that helps our local communities," WJLA News Director Mitch Jacob said.

There were thousands of entries from the 13 regions across the country and the regional winners are advancing to the national Murrow Award competition, to be judged in June.

