Sinclair Broadcast Group Wins Cynopsis Media Awards Across Sports and Women in Media Categories

BALTIMORE, Oct. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SBGI) ("Sinclair") is pleased to announce that the company and several employees have received Cynopsis' Media Awards. The Cynopsis Awards honor individual talent and companies who push the media industry forward, consistently empowering and inspiring viewers.

The Cynopsis Top Women in Media Awards, honoring innovators and risk-takers who are instrumental in executing strategy, named Lucy Rutishauser, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Sinclair, as a winner in the category of Operations Front Runners. In addition, Cynopsis honored Lindsay Amstutz, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Fox Sports West Prime Ticket, San Diego Prime Ticket and Fox Sports San Diego; and Shelby Coleman, Head of Creative Production at The Tennis Channel, with awards in the Industry Leaders category.

Further, Sinclair's regional sports networks (RSNs) have been acknowledged by The Cynopsis Sports Media Awards as winners in the following categories:

RSN of the Year – FOX Sports West/Prime Ticket

Best Marketing Campaign (Regional/Local) – FOX Sports South

Best Tune-In Promotion – FOX Sports Midwest

Best Use of Integrated Sponsorship for Broadcast – FOX Sports Arizona

Best 30 Second Spot (Local) – FOX Sports Sun

Best Live Coverage of Sporting Events (Regional/Local) – FOX Sports West

Best Seasonal Coverage (Regional) – FOX Sports South

"Sinclair is honored to be included by Cynopsis Media alongside so many venerable companies and individuals," said Chris Ripley, President and CEO of Sinclair. "We are proud of our dynamic women who have helped Sinclair become a leader in the industry." Mr. Ripley continued, "Sinclair has made a substantial commitment to providing the most accurate and up-to-date news to communities and to offer the best in local sports content. To see our efforts across the media industry receive such recognition is truly fulfilling. We look forward to continuing to bring innovative and dynamic local sports and local news programming and marketing to further the industry and to provide viewers and advertisers the very best experience possible."

The Cynopsis Sports Media Awards gala was held virtually on August 12th. The Cynopsis Top Women in Media Awards event will be held virtually on October 13th-16th. Additional information on the Cynopsis Awards can be found here.

