Sinclair Broadcast Group's CompulseOTT Unit Releases New OTT Reporting Platform: "Compulse360"

BALTIMORE, July 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sinclair announced the release of its new daily over-the-top (OTT) reporting platform for CompulseOTT called "Compulse360." The new reporting platform will provide campaign measurement of audiences and impression metrics in a local market. The platform affords advertisers near real-time campaign evaluation, so they can optimize their advertising efforts in-flight.

"Compulse360" will leverage Comscore's innovative cross-platform video advertising measurement solution, Comscore Campaign Ratings, to prove the efficiency of the campaigns run through the new ad network.

"We are very excited to provide the highest-level reporting at scale on over 2,000 local monthly connected TV campaigns with third-party reporting on every single ad impression from Comscore, a partner for planning, transacting and evaluating media across platforms," said Brian Hunt, head of OTT/CTV for CompulseOTT and Sinclair Digital Group. "This is an added layer of transparency that is essential and necessary for local and regional advertisers to evaluate their campaign performance in one place. No longer should self-reporting of campaign results be tolerated by local and regional advertisers. "Compulse360" will usher in a new era of transparency and accountability in OTT on a local level."

CompulseOTT is Sinclair's local connected TV (CTV) ad product that aggregates premium inventory from leading steaming services and publishers. CompulseOTT provides local market targeted campaigns at scale in a fraud-free, brand-safe environment. CompulseOTT is represented by over 1,000 sales representatives in over 100 local markets and currently has over 3,000 campaigns running through the CompulseOTT platform. The new "Compulse360" reporting will be standard for all CompulseOTT ad campaigns. Each campaign will have a unique link that can be shared between ad agencies and advertisers with live daily metrics. Each time the advertiser clicks on the reporting link, new data will populate.

"We are thrilled to work with Sinclair to help power their new ad network reporting, "Compulse360," which will provide local CTV measurement at scale for local markets," said Steve Walsh, executive vice president at Comscore. "As local looks to take advantage of emerging markets, it's vital that they garner a holistic view of campaign performance – especially as they look to see how their ads perform compared to national networks."

About Sinclair Broadcast Group

Sinclair (Nasdaq: SBGI) is one of the largest and most diversified television broadcasting companies in the country. The Company owns, operates and/or provides services to 191 television stations in 89 markets. Sinclair is a leading local news provider in the country and is dedicated to impactful journalism with a local focus. The Company has multiple national networks, live local sports production, as well as stations affiliated with all the major networks. Sinclair's content is delivered via multiple-platforms, including over-the-air, multi-channel video program distributors, and digital platforms. The Company regularly uses its website as a key source of Company information which can be accessed at www.sbgi.net.

About Comscore

Comscore (Nasdaq: SCOR) is a trusted partner for planning, transacting and evaluating media across platforms. With a data footprint that combines digital, linear TV, over-the-top and theatrical viewership intelligence with advanced audience insights, Comscore allows media buyers and sellers to quantify their multiscreen behavior and make business decisions with confidence. A proven leader in measuring digital and set-top box audiences and advertising at scale, Comscore is the industry's emerging, third-party source for reliable and comprehensive cross-platform measurement. To learn more about Comscore, visit www.comscore.com.

