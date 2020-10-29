Sinclair Broadcast Group's Lucy Rutishauser Named One Of The Baltimore Sun's 2020 Women To Watch

BALTIMORE, Oct. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SBGI) today announced that Lucy Rutishauser, Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer at Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc., has been named one of The Baltimore Sun's 2020 Women to Watch.

The Baltimore Sun's annual Women to Watch awards celebrate the most intriguing women in business, health, science, education, the arts, government, nonprofits, and other sectors in the Baltimore region. This year, The Baltimore Sun recognized the work of 25 trailblazing women with a special print publication and video series that explores a variety of issues, including serving as change agents, overcoming adversity, navigating various industries, and how the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted their various businesses.

"We are thrilled that The Baltimore Sun has recognized Lucy as a trailblazer not only in our entire industry, but locally here in the Baltimore region as a corporate leader," said Chris Ripley, President and CEO of Sinclair Broadcast Group. "Sinclair is proud to have Lucy as an integral part of our leadership team, helping to steer our growth as a soon to be Fortune 500 company. Lucy sets a great example for our entire team in being decisive, smart, hard-working and laser-focused, as we strive to be a leading employer in the entire region."

Rutishauser was named Cynopsis' Top Women in Media for 2020, Radio & TV Business Report's Best Finance Leaders for 2019, as well as being included in Variety Magazine's Dealmaker Elite list. Rutishauser graduated magna cum laude from Towson University with a Bachelor of Science degree in Economics and Finance and received her M.B.A., with honors, from the University of Baltimore.

