Sinclair Digital Announces AGILE-CORE™ BITS™ micro for K-12 Market

FORT WORTH, Texas, June 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sinclair Digital, a provider of leading-edge powered networks for hotels, commercial buildings, and warehouses is now bringing the best IT network possible for students and school staff while reducing the cost to deploy IT and OT systems.

Sinclair Digital introduces BITS™ micro, an end-to-end, packaged, plug-and-play solution for K-12 Instructional building spaces as part of its AGILE-CORE™ family of DC Microgrid and Digital Building products. Sinclair Digital is also announcing that it has partnered with Allied Telesis, a leading network solutions manufacturer, as the network switch supplier of choice for AGILE-CORE™ IOT solutions in the K-12 market.

Sinclair Digital delivers the best IT network for K-12 Schools with BITS Micro™ by combining power & data to an Edge IDF Post this

Like the enterprise office space, the K-12 Instructional environment now has an increased reliance on its IT network for both instructional and administrative needs. Students now more than ever before rely on network-based curriculum and use cloud-based testing systems. Administratively, the school IT network extends beyond the business systems (payroll, purchasing, attendance) to encompass a growing ecosystem of PoE powered edge devices: telephones, Public Address speakers, smartboards, video surveillance cameras, A/V control, access control, and other classroom and building needs. Additionally, as students bring or are provided tablets and laptops, additional classroom power needs exist.

To limit student exposure to shock and injury potential, classrooms have been previously designed with minimal power needs. However, with the proliferation of computing devices in the classroom there exists a need for both increased safe power delivery and resilient high speed data communications. For network connected devices, PoE has been a popular choice. For personal computing devices, USB-C has become the powered universal choice.

Sinclair Digital's AGILE-CORE™ products combine safe Fault Managed Power Systems (FMPS) as a power distribution system powering Allied Telesis IOT switches to deliver resilient high-speed fiber-based multigigabit networking combined with POE++ and USB-C power. Fault Managed Power Systems precisely limit energy transferred under a fault condition to mitigate shock and fire hazard. Thin Hybrid Fiber/Copper cables connect remote BITS™ micro panels, IT Edge IDF cable termination systems to an AGILE-CORE™ Headend. AGILE-CORE™ is a new distributed network model which reduces the network cabling and remote device power requirements.

BITS™ micro is available in various formats: Ceiling Grid enclosure, suspended mini-rack, or recessed or wall mounted panel that provides 1 or 2 plenum rated Industrial Ethernet switches, each with two 1/10G SFP+ uplink ports, 4 10/100/1000T POE++ ports, and 4 10/100/1000T POE+ ports with a 41.7Mpps forwarding rate. In addition to the network infrastructure capability, BITS™ micro additionally provides 12 connectivity for up to outlets with charging ports USB-C and USB-A charging ports.

PoE (Power over Ethernet) is a globally recognized standard for combined local area network communications and in-line power from the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE). Sinclair Digital's AGILE-CORE™ architecture provides packaged systems capable of combining Fault Managed Power (FMP), PoE, and USB power infrastructure systems as plug-and-play solutions to Electrical Contractors, Lighting Agents, and Specifiers built on their experience and expertise in design/build installations. More information about AGILE-CORE™ is available at www.sinclair-digital.com

See BITS™ micro and Sinclair Digital's AGILE-CORE™ products at Realcomm/IBcon 2024, June 19-21, at the Tampa, FL convention center and at the Texas Education Technology Conference, June 25-27, at the Hyatt Regency Reunion, Dallas, Texas. For additional product and sales inquiries, email [email protected] .

About Allied Telesis

For over 35 years, Allied Telesis has been delivering reliable, intelligent connectivity for everything from enterprise organizations to complex, critical infrastructure projects around the globe. In a world moving toward Smart Cities and the Internet of Things, networks must evolve rapidly to meet new challenges. Allied Telesis award-winning smart technologies, products, and services deliver efficient and secure solutions for people, organizations, and "things," ensuring that our customers enjoy increased value and lower operating costs.

We are committed to providing our customers with solutions designed and built to the highest standards and quality. Our manufacturing conforms to ISO 9001 standards and our facilities adhere to the strict ISO 14001 standard to ensure a healthier planet.

About Sinclair Digital

Sinclair Digital is a pioneer of sustainable and intelligent buildings with a primary focus on DC Power and Microgrids, Building Controls, and Battery Energy Storage Systems. It is a solutions provider of packaged infrastructure systems, building control software, and services. Named after the completion of the famed Marriott Sinclair Hotel, Sinclair Digital was founded in 2020 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas. For more information, visit www.sinclair-digital.com

SOURCE SINCLAIR DIGITAL SERVICES, INC