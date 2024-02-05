Sinclair Digital Announces International Distribution Agreement with Evolut.Green for AGILE-CORE™ DC Microgrid

FORT WORTH, Texas, Feb. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sinclair Digital is happy to announce that it has formalized its first international distribution agreement for its AGILE-CORE™ DC Microgrid and Digital Building products for lighting and other building infrastructure with Evolut.Green, www.evolut.green. Portugal based Evolut.Green, an Energy and Electrical Mobility company from Grupo Sotecnisol, operates in the Construction, Environment, Energy, Electrical Mobility, Water and Agriculture sectors, with a stable physical presence in Spain, France, Angola and Mozambique, through a group of companies.

Energy Efficiency and Sustainability are serious directives of the European Union. Sinclair Digital is recognized as a pioneer creating DC Microgrids for Sustainable Intelligent Buildings that leverage the use of Fault Managed Power (FMP), POE, and USB. The DC connected power infrastructure reduces heat and plug loads from buildings; sensors and granular robust controls enable maximum energy efficiency, room and building automation which lead to superior occupant experiences.

AGILE-CORE™ provides packaged FMP, POE, X-POE®, and USB power infrastructure systems as plug and play solutions to Electrical Contractors, Lighting Agents, and Specifiers as a Value Added Reseller built on their experience and expertise in design/build installations. Grupo Sotecnisol is the first distributor to be trained and certified to provide AGILE-CORE™ solutions in Europe.

About Sinclair Digital

Sinclair Digital is a design and implementation firm pioneering sustainable and intelligent buildings with a primary focus on DC Power and Microgrids, Building Controls, and Battery Energy Storage Systems. Sinclair Digital is also a Value Added Reseller (VAR) of products, packaged systems, and software services. Named after the completion of the famed Marriott Sinclair Hotel, Sinclair Digital was founded in 2020 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas. For more information, visit www.sinclair-digital.com

About Evolut.Green

Evolut.Green is a 100% Portuguese company that belongs to the SOTECNISOL Group. Evolut.Green develops its activity within the scope of solutions for energy and electrical mobility, with a diversified offer, from consultancy to the implementation of solutions for energy and electrical mobility, in a "one-stop-shop" concept of sustainability. Evolut.Green's mission is to create a positive environmental impact by contributing to the growth of a more sustainable electrical community.

