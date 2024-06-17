Sinclair Digital Announces Strategic Partnership with Environments

FORT WORTH, Texas, June 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sinclair Digital, a leading provider of advanced network solutions for hotels, commercial buildings, warehouses, offices, and schools, is excited to announce a strategic partnership with Environments. This collaboration will integrate Environments' Elevated building systems AI and IoT platform into Sinclair Digital's AGILE-CORE™ family of DC Microgrid building network and infrastructure products.

Enhancing AGILE-CORE™ with Elevated Building Systems

Sinclair Digital's ubiquitous Building DC Microgrid technology to be enhanced with Elevated Building Systems software Post this

AGILE-CORE™ is a comprehensive platform designed for safe power distribution, automation, control, and management, making buildings smarter, more resilient, and more energy-efficient. The integration of Environments' Elevated building systems and IoT software platform will further enhance AGILE-CORE™, providing unprecedented smart building solutions.

A Future-Ready Smart Building Solution

Luis Suau, Chief Business Officer at Sinclair Digital, stated, "Our AGILE-CORE™ distributed networking technology can power, communicate with, and control most building infrastructures, such as lighting, shading, security cameras, and access control, as well as occupant devices like laptops, tablets, and phones. In the future, it will support larger devices, including appliances, HVAC systems, and EV charging stations, which already use DC power internally."

The Elevated software platform offers a wide array of IoT integrations and technologies for comprehensive climate control, health, and security measures, empowering users to fully optimize their spaces. The combined AGILE-CORE™ and Elevate solution will set a new standard in smart building AI solutions.

Plug-and-Play Solutions for Electrical Contractors

Sinclair Digital's AGILE-CORE™ architecture provides pre-packaged systems that combine Fault Managed Power (FMP), PoE, and USB power infrastructure. These plug-and-play solutions are tailored for Electrical Contractors, Lighting Agents, and Specifiers, leveraging Sinclair Digital's extensive design/build installation expertise.

Meet Us at Upcoming Events

Learn more about AGILE-CORE™ at:

Realcomm/IBcon 2024, June 19-21 , Tampa, FL Convention Center

, Convention Center Texas Education Technology Leaders (TETL) Conference, June 25-27 , Hyatt Regency Reunion, Dallas, TX

For additional product and sales inquiries, please email [email protected] .

About Elevated

Elevated, a subsidiary of Environments, is a cutting-edge smart building software based in Baltimore, Maryland. Founded in 2020, Elevated provides a single software for the built environment. By integrating building data with AI, Elevated offers an innovative solution that enhances efficiency, sustainability, and the user experience. For more information, visit www.poweredbyelevated.com .

About Sinclair Digital

Founded in 2020 following the completion of the renowned Marriott Sinclair Hotel, Sinclair Digital is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas. The company specializes in sustainable and intelligent building solutions, focusing on DC Power and Microgrids, Building Controls, and Battery Energy Storage Systems. For more information, visit www.sinclair-digital.com .

SOURCE Sinclair Digital Services, Inc.