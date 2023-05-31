Sinclair Digital Partners with Luum.io to Revolutionize DC Lighting Systems

News provided by

SINCLAIR DIGITAL SERVICES, INC

31 May, 2023, 10:30 ET

FORT WORTH, Texas, May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Luum.io and Sinclair Digital are happy to announce that they are partnering for the deployment of combined POE and X-POE Lighting systems.

Sinclair Digital is recognized as a pioneer creating DC Microgrids for Sustainable Intelligent Buildings that leverage the use of Fault Managed Power (FMP), POE, and USB. The DC connected power infrastructure reduces heat and plug loads from buildings and the granular robust controls enable superior occupant experiences.

Luum.io is a pioneer technology company with deep roots in lighting controls. It has developed a groundbreaking patent-pending network switch technology referred to as X-POE, that enables switch ports to provide either full-power standards-based 802.3bt POE or identify a passive connector at the end of a Cat6 cable thus providing low voltage power and enabling robust lighting controls from the switch port without the need for a POE PD driver, thus lowering the cost to deploy a DC connected lighting system.

Sinclair Digital has secured the exclusive rights to resell, distribute, and incorporate Luum switches in their AGILE-CORE™ product series when paired with Fault Managed Power. "Luum.io gives us the ability to further reduce the costs and complexity of deploying low-voltage POE connected lighting systems. The fact that their switch ports can still provide standard network connectivity or X-POE lighting depending on the device that plugs into the port is a significant step in furthering the cable convergence in buildings which leads to lower OpEx and furthering sustainability goals," says Luis Suau, Chief Business Officer at Sinclair Digital.

Sinclair expects to provide packaged FMP, POE, X-POE, and USB power infrastructure systems as plug and play solutions to Electrical Contractors, Lighting Agents, and Specifiers as a Value Added Reseller built on their experience and expertise in design/build installations. Visit Realcomm 2023, Las Vegas, June 14-15, or the BICSI/NECA Summit, Denver Grand Hyatt, June 26-28 for preview demonstrations of Sinclair Digital's AGILE-CORE™ with Luum powering high bay lighting.

Email [email protected] for additional product and sales inquiries.

About Luum.io
LUUM.iO is a technology company that develops innovative products to make buildings smarter, healthier, and more efficient. Our solutions replace outdated electrical wiring with frictionless IoT infrastructure, enabling safe, energy conscious and cost-effective power distribution. With our X-PoE®, 6Lo™ Wireless, and Energy of Things™ Suite, we empower a seamless ecosystem of building components. Our mission is to go beyond the status quo and create a sustainable future for humanity on Earth through groundbreaking technologies. 

About Sinclair Digital
Sinclair Digital is a design and implementation firm pioneering sustainable and intelligent buildings with a primary focus on DC Power and Microgrids, Building Controls, and Battery Energy Storage Systems. Sinclair Digital is also an AI-based software company that revolutionizes the design to operations paradigm of buildings and a Value Added Reseller (VAR) of products, packaged systems, and software services. Named after the completion of the famed Marriott Sinclair Hotel, Sinclair Digital was founded in 2020 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas. For more information, visit www.sinclair-digital.com

SOURCE SINCLAIR DIGITAL SERVICES, INC

Also from this source

Sinclair Digital Announces Distribution Agreement with VoltServer™ for Fault Managed Power Products

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.