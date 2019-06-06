Sinclair Elects Board And Ratifies Independent Auditor

BALTIMORE, June 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (the "Company") (Nasdaq: SBGI) announced today that its shareholders elected the nominated nine Directors at the Company's Annual Shareholders' Meeting held today. The elected Directors are Mr. David D. Smith, Executive Chairman, Chairman of the Board of the Company; Mr. Frederick G. Smith, Director and Vice President of the Company; Mr. J. Duncan Smith, Director, Vice President and Secretary of the Company; Mr. Robert E. Smith, Director; Mr. Lawrence E. McCanna, Director; Mr. Daniel C. Keith, Director; Mr. Martin R. Leader, Director; Mr. Howard E. Friedman, Director; and Hon. Benson E. Legg, Director.

The shareholders also ratified the appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers, LLP as the Company's independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2019. The shareholders did not ratify two shareholder proposals requesting the adoption of a policy on board diversity and the adoption of a majority vote standard for uncontested board elections. The Board had unanimously recommended a vote against each of the shareholder proposals. A tabulation of the votes on these matters will be included in a Current Report on Form 8-K to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Sinclair is one of the largest and most diversified television broadcasting companies in the country. The Company owns, operates and/or provides services to 191 television stations in 89 markets. The Company is a leading local news provider in the country and is dedicated to impactful journalism with a local focus. The Company has multiple national networks, live local sports production, as well as stations affiliated with all the major networks. The Company's content is delivered via multiple-platforms, including over-the-air, multi-channel video program distributors, and digital platforms. The Company regularly uses its website as a key source of Company information which can be accessed at www.sbgi.net.

