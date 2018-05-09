Sinclair Establishes A Direct North American Commercial Presence To Market And Distribute Silhouette InstaLift® In The United States

Silhouette Lift, Inc. is now handling all of the commercial aspects of the Silhouette InstaLift portfolio of resorbable skin lifting sutures including sales and marketing, and order fulfillment.

The demand for procedures like Silhouette InstaLift is at an all-time high, with men and women seeking less invasive solutions to effectively address volume loss and signs of aging. Recognized as a leader in innovation worldwide, Silhouette InstaLift fulfills increasing demand in the fast growing facial rejuvenation category and is a game-changing solution for patients who want to look more youthful without surgery. Silhouette InstaLift is the only facial rejuvenation treatment with a unique dual action that immediately lifts the tissues in the mid-face and gradually adds volume for a natural look. As more clinicians and patients around the world begin to recognize that a more youthful appearance is gained by pursuit of the ideal facial shape, rather than by "chasing wrinkles," products like Silhouette InstaLift become a larger part of the landscape – uniquely offering the ability to re-contour the face without adding excessive volume.

The minimally-invasive procedure uses resorbable suspension sutures with bi-directional cones to redefine the contours of the face. The sutures lift and reposition subdermal tissue while the bi-directional cones hold the suture and facial skin in an elevated position. The suture and cone material, both made of glycolide / L-lactide (PLGA), are designed to reposition volume in the mid-face and over time they stimulate fibroblasts for gradual collagen maturation. The in-office treatment takes approximately 45 minutes without the need for anesthesia.

Sinclair in North America will continue to grow in order to meet this burgeoning demand, retaining the current team of Silhouette InstaLift specialists across the United States while rapidly growing the sales force to service Silhouette InstaLift providers, which includes over 1,000 who have received product and technique education and who we plan to provide additional training.

"Silhouette InstaLift represents a true breakthrough in the non-surgical facial rejuvenation category," states Doug Abel, Sinclair, Head of North America, and President, Silhouette Lift, Inc. "Already known for the speed and duration of its results, Silhouette InstaLift customers in the US can now also reap the benefits of having the direct involvement of the team that has built the successful global presence of our Silhouette products. We believe that the future of aesthetics is defined by pursuit of the beautiful and youthful facial shape, rather than chasing wrinkles, and that Silhouette InstaLift provides a unique and differentiated approach to defining the contour of the face without excessive volumization or either rounding or squaring off this area."

"With Sinclair at the helm of North American distribution, the future is even brighter," states Chris Spooner, CEO, Sinclair Pharma. "We are looking forward to meeting and exceeding the needs of our most valued audiences, aesthetic physicians and patients."

Sinclair and Silhouette Lift, Inc. remain committed to best-in-class training and education and will be expanding resources and tools to address high demand and equipping specialists with fresh practice support materials and tactics that have been successful globally in markets like Europe, Brazil and South Korea.

About Sinclair Pharma

SINCLAIR is a global aesthetic company renowned for its collagen stimulation expertise and focus on facial shape: Providing best in class products that enable physicians all around the world to meet their patients need for safe and effective rejuvenation solutions. SINCLAIR is committed to support medical professionals with excellent customer service and high-quality training programs. For more information: www.sinclairpharma.com

About Silhouette InstaLift

Silhouette InstaLift is a minimally-invasive, resorbable suspension suture with bi- directional cones. The sutures lift and reposition subdermal tissue while the bi- directional cones hold the suture and facial skin in an elevated position. The suture and cone material are both made of glycolide / L-lactide (PLGA) and over time they stimulate fibroblasts for gradual collagen maturation and are designed to reposition volume in the mid-face with a goal of a natural-looking result.

