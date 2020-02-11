Sinclair Hires Allyson Meyers As Vice President/General Manager Of KTUL In Tulsa, Oklahoma

TULSA, Okla., Feb. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: SBGI) announced that Allyson Meyers has been hired as Vice President/General Manager for KTUL (ABC) in Tulsa, OK. The announcement was made by Rob Weisbord, President of Sinclair's Local News & Marketing Services division.

In making the announcement, Mr. Weisbord said, "We are excited for Allyson to join our team as General Manager of KTUL. Her eighteen years of leadership experience in the broadcast industry, as well as her deep commitment to serving community stakeholders, make her a natural choice in Tulsa."

"It is both an honor and a privilege to join Sinclair Broadcast Group and to be awarded the opportunity to lead the accomplished team at KTUL-TV," commented Ms. Meyers. "I strongly believe in the power of local television, our connection to the community and the consumers we serve. It is an exciting time in the media industry, and I am looking forward to the next chapter."

Prior to joining Sinclair, Ms. Meyers served as Vice President and General Manager for the Fox-owned and operated WOFL-TV (FOX), WRBW-TV (MNT) station duopoly in Orlando, Florida and WOGX-TV Gainesville, Florida from 2013 until 2019. Prior to that, she was Vice President and General Sales Manager at the Fox-owned and operated station WTXF-TV, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania for three years. Ms. Meyers holds a B.A. in Communications from the University at Buffalo along with an A.A.S. in Business Administration from Rockland Community College.

About Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc.





Sinclair is a diversified media company and leading provider of local sports and news. The Company owns and/or operates 23 regional sports network brands; owns, operates and/or provides services to 191 television stations in 89 markets; is a leading local news provider in the country; owns multiple national networks; and has TV stations affiliated with all the major broadcast networks. Sinclair's content is delivered via multiple-platforms, including over-the-air, multi-channel video program distributors, and digital platforms. The Company regularly uses its website as a key source of Company information which can be accessed at www.sbgi.net.

SOURCE Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.sbgi.net

