Sinclair Hires Susan Connor As Vice President/General Manager of KTVL In Medford, OR

MEDFORD, Ore., Dec. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: SBGI) announced that Susan Connor has been hired as Vice President/General Manager for KTVL (CBS) in Medford, OR. The announcement was made by Rob Weisbord, President of Sinclair's Local News & Marketing Services division.

In making the announcement, Mr. Weisbord said, "We are excited for Susan to join our team as General Manager of KTVL. We are confident her 20 years of experience in the broadcast industry, as well as her proven business acumen, will allow for a seamless transition into the Sinclair family as a leader."

"I am thrilled to be joining such a visionary and progressive company in the media industry," commented Ms. Connor. "The Pacific Northwest is rich in beauty and culture, and I am very excited to return to this part of the country to lead the very talented team at KTVL 10. I look forward to building upon the station's success and developing great relationships in the community."

Ms. Connor has served as a station general manager at WHBQ, since 2017 in Memphis, TN. Prior to that, she held various leadership positions across the country including creative services director at KIRO in Seattle, WA from 2012 to 2017, and station manager in Albuquerque, NM. Ms. Connor received her Bachelor of Arts in Advertising and Public Relations from Wichita State University.

