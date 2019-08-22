Sinclair Kicks Off 2019-20 High School Sports Season

BALTIMORE, Aug. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: SBGI) ("Sinclair") proudly kicks-off another exciting season of high school sports coverage, starting with its popular High School football series "Thursday Night Lights / Friday Night Rivals" and following with "High School Hoops" basketball programming.

"We are thrilled to launch another season showcasing the best of high school football and basketball across America," said Stephen Mann, executive director of Sinclair's High School Division. Sinclair is committed to elevating these outstanding student athletes by displaying their skills in prime time. We are proud to continue our support by giving back to our local communities through these franchises with school donations and the Scholar Athlete program."

Sinclair's High School Sports Division continues to provide the most live high school sports coverage across the country. Last season, Sinclair aired 517 live high school sporting events representing over 1,400 hours of programming, including state championship games in Maryland, Nevada, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee and Utah. In addition, Sinclair invests in promotion, production and other initiatives annually to broadcast live, local high school sports, making it available to audiences on multiple platforms.

About Sinclair:

Sinclair is one of the largest and most diversified television broadcasting companies in the country. The Company owns, operates and/or provides services to 191 television stations in 89 markets. Sinclair is a leading local news provider dedicated to impactful journalism with a local focus. The Company has multiple national networks, live local sports production, as well as stations affiliated with all the major networks. Sinclair's content is delivered via multiple-platforms, including over-the-air, multi-channel video program distributors, and digital platforms. The Company regularly uses its website as a key source of Company information which can be accessed at www.sbgi.net

SOURCE Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.sbgi.net

