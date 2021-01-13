Sinclair Names Billy Robbins Vice President And General Manager Of WBFF In Baltimore, Maryland

BALTIMORE, Jan. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: SBGI) announced that Billy Robbins has been promoted to Vice President & General Manager of WBFF (FOX and MyNet) in Baltimore, Maryland. Mr. Robbins will also oversee Sinclair's provision of services to WNUV (CW affiliate) and report into Bill Fanshawe, Senior Vice President and Group Manager. The announcement was made by Rob Weisbord, President of Broadcast and Chief Advertising Revenue Officer.

"Sinclair hired Billy Robbins 17 years ago and over the course of his time with our organization he has led our Baltimore sales and operations teams in a variety of vital capacities including General Sales Manager, Director of Sales, Station Manager and now Vice President and General Manager," said Weisbord. "I look forward to Billy growing our leadership in the marketplace through FOX45's award-winning local news operation and premier programming including popular syndicated programs like Jeopardy! and Wheel of Fortune, as well as professional sports."

"I am excited and honored to be given the opportunity to lead Sinclair Broadcast Group's Flagship Station," said Mr. Robbins. "Over the past 17 years, I have had a front row seat to watch as FOX45 News has grown to be Baltimore's news leader. We are deeply rooted in the Baltimore community due to our employees' drive and commitment to excellence. I am fortunate to be surrounded by such a hardworking and dedicated team. We will continue to ask the tough questions and give voice to the voiceless as we move ahead in these difficult times. I look forward to working more closely and collaborating with everyone, as we continue to find ways to best serve our community, viewers, clients and partners."

Mr. Robbins joined Sinclair 17 years ago as General Sales Manager for the Company's Baltimore stations. He has been Station Manager for the past two years, where his responsibilities included oversight of sales, station operations, promotions, engineering, community affairs and business department. Prior to that he was Director of Sales. Mr. Robbins holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Marketing Management from Baruch College in New York City.

Sinclair is a diversified media company and leading provider of local sports and news. The Company owns and/or operates 23 regional sports network brands; owns, operates and/or provides services to 190 television stations in 88 markets; is a leading local news provider in the country; owns multiple national networks; and has TV stations affiliated with all the major broadcast networks. Sinclair's content is delivered via multiple platforms, including over-the-air, multi-channel video program distributors, and digital platforms. The Company regularly uses its website as a key source of Company information which can be accessed at www.sbgi.net.

SOURCE Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc.

