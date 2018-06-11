Sinclair Names Brian Bark VP/Chief Information Officer And Mike Kralec VP/Technical Operations and Deputy Chief Technology Officer

As the Company's first CIO, Mr. Bark will help create the vision and objectives for IT-enabled capabilities that aid business innovation for the organization. He will also be involved in enabling the Company's digital strategy, developing the next generation traffic system, identifying opportunities for and monetization of the ATSC 3.0 Next Gen platform, leveraging lean processes to drive efficiency and implementing improvements to workflow through automation.

In making the announcement, Mr. Ripley said, "I welcome Brian to the Company and continuing our mission of having a best-in-class workplace technology group. I also want to thank Del Parks and Mike Kralec who have overseen the information technology functions for the past many years. It was their vision and execution that helped Sinclair become the technical leader we are today. With the Next Generation Broadcast Platform (ATSC 3.0) approved for commercialization, it became clear that Del and Mike would need to focus their attention to ensuring that all our broadcast operations were 3.0 ready and capable."

"This is an exciting time for Sinclair and the broadcast industry, particularly with the deployment of the transformational ATSC 3.0 and other new technologies that allow broadcasters to automate and transact more easily with their partners," commented Mr. Bark. "I am delighted to be joining Sinclair, a leader in the space, and helping them capitalize on the material shifts in the standards and impact of technology on content delivery and marketing services."

Mr. Bark is an expert in designing and executing transformational enterprise information strategies and innovation that drive business growth. Most recently, he served as Chief Business and Innovation Strategist, Office of the CTO, at Hewlett Packard Enterprise and prior to that, he held multiple CIO and Executive leadership positions over fifteen years at the Smiths Group, Plc. His diverse industry background includes wireless telecommunications, defense, medical devices, and energy services. Mr. Bark earned a Master of Science in Information Systems from UMBC and a Bachelor of Arts in Communications from North Carolina State University.

Mr. Kralec most recently and since 2014 served as VP/ Data Systems and Information Technology Services where he focused on capturing technology value through advances in enterprise mobility, program/service delivery, security, governance and data management. Prior to that and from 2010, he was Director, Data Systems Development and from 2005, he served as Systems Development Manager. From 2000 to 2005 he was a Software Developer. Mr. Kralec received his Bachelor of Science in Computer Science from Towson University and his Master of Business Administration from Loyola University Maryland. He is a veteran of the United States Navy.

