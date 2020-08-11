Sinclair Names Cortlandt Cuffee General Manager Of KATU In Portland Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore., Aug. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: SBGI) announced that Cortlandt Cuffee has been promoted to Vice President & General Manager of KATU (ABC affiliate) and KUNP (Univision affiliate) in Portland, Oregon. The announcement was made by Rob Weisbord, President of Broadcast and Chief Advertising Revenue Officer.

"Cortlandt's promotion to General Manager is a reflection of his hard work and dedication to Sinclair's efforts in the Portland market" said Weisbord. "His strong marketing skills have helped our stations grow, and I look forward to the future success he will achieve with the organization."

"KATU and KUNP have played an integral part in educating and informing our local communities for decades. It has been a privilege to work alongside such a talented group, who have all contributed greatly to the legacy our stations have represented in Portland," said Mr. Cuffee. "I am excited to lead this organization into the future and look forward to collaborating with the team in our commitment to best serve our viewers, clients and community partners."

Mr. Cuffee's career spans almost 20 years in sales and marketing positions in the broadcast industry. Prior to his promotion to the VP/General Manager role, Mr. Cuffee led all sales related operations for Sinclair's Portland, Oregon stations. Cuffee began his career at KGW Media group in Portland as an Account Executive. Mr. Cuffee has deep roots in the Portland area, serving on the boards of several charitable organizations. Mr. Cuffee holds a Bachelor of Arts in Communications from the University of Washington.

