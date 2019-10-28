Sinclair Names Dan Mellon Vice President of Sales Transformation and Names Michael Miller General Manager in Washington DC

BALTIMORE, Oct. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: SBGI) ("Sinclair") is pleased to announce that Dan Mellon has been promoted to Vice President of Sales Transformation from his previous role as Group Manager and General Manager of WJLA-TV (ABC 7) and NewsChannel 8 in Washington D.C. The Company also announced that Michael Miller will become the General Manager of WJLA and NewsChannel 8. Mr. Mellon will report to Chief Revenue Officer, Rob Weisbord, and will be leading the Company's comprehensive sales strategy.

"We are proud to be promoting Mr. Mellon to this new role," Mr. Weisbord said. "Dan will help drive revenue by working with technology partners in implementing those technologies. Key areas are CRM, Yield Management, Addressable Ads, along with planning and processes at the station level. Dan has extensive broadcast operations, sales and financial experience, and we are excited to provide him the opportunity to bring those learnings to effect change on a company-wide level. As Sinclair evolves, we will need our sales strategy and technology to evolve as well, and we are confident that Dan will do a fantastic job leading this change."

"Sinclair continues to be the leader in all areas of our industry," commented Mr. Mellon. "They recognize that technological changes, emerging trends and future opportunities across all platforms impact the business and require transformation. Today's data driven world requires a smooth transition to use the technology at the station level. I look forward to engaging the stations in that transformation process."

The announcement of Mr. Miller as WJLA General Manager was made by Steve Marks, EVP and Chief Operating Officer of Sinclair's television group.

In making the announcement, Mr. Marks said, "We're happy to be welcoming Michael to the Sinclair family to replace Dan as WJLA's general manager. He brings 30 years of broadcast and cable advertising experience across various Mid-Atlantic markets. We are confident in his leadership and results capabilities, especially for our largest market."

"I am thrilled to be joining such a progressive company in Sinclair," Mr. Miller commented. "As a native Washingtonian, I have had the good fortune to follow WJLA both as an avid viewer and competitor. WJLA has a tremendous legacy in the D.C. market, and I'm honored to be given the opportunity to lead such an exceptionally talented team."

Mr. Mellon has served as Group Manager of Sinclair's stations since 2006 and as General Manager of WJLA and NewsChannel 8 in Washington DC since 2014. From 2005 to 2006, he was General Manager for Sinclair's station, WSYX (ABC) in Columbus, Ohio, and was responsible for the oversight of WTTE (FOX), which is programmed by Sinclair under a local marketing agreement. He also oversaw the sales and other non-programming related services of WWHO (CW), pursuant to a joint sales and shared services agreement. Prior to that, he served as General Manager of KOVR (CBS) in Sacramento, CA, a station Sinclair owned from 2001 to 2005. From 1998 to 2001, he was General Manager for WUCW, Sinclair's CW affiliate in Minneapolis, MN. From 1994 to 1998, Mr. Mellon served as Director of Sales and as National Sales Manager for various CBS television station groups. Prior to that and since 1985, Mr. Mellon worked for several companies where he served as Sales Manager and Account Executive. Mr. Mellon holds a Bachelor of Business Administration degree from Pace University in New York.

Mr. Miller recently served as Regional Vice President of the Mid-Atlantic Region for Comcast Spotlight, which he joined in May 2006 as Vice President/General Manager for the Washington, D.C. market. Prior to joining Comcast, Mr. Miller served as Vice President of Sales for WRC-TV (NBC) and as Local and National Sales Manager for WUSA-TV (CBS) in Washington, D.C. He was also General Manager/General Sales Manager for WUTB-TV in Baltimore. Mr. Miller has a Bachelor of Arts degree in Business Administration and Marketing from the University of Maryland.

About Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc.

Sinclair is a diversified media company and leading provider of local sports and news. The Company owns and/or operates 23 regional sports network brands; owns, operates and/or provides services to 191 television stations in 89 markets; is a leading local news provider in the country; owns multiple national networks; and has TV stations affiliated with all the major broadcast networks. Sinclair's content is delivered via multiple-platforms, including over-the-air, multi-channel video program distributors, and digital platforms. The Company regularly uses its website as a key source of Company information which can be accessed at www.sbgi.net.

