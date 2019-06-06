Sinclair Names John W. Miller, Jr. General Manager In Norfolk, Virginia

NORFOLK, Va., June 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: SBGI), ("the Company," "Sinclair") is pleased to announce that John W. Miller, Jr. has been named General Manager of WTVZ (MyTV) in Norfolk, VA. The announcement was made by Steve Marks, EVP and Chief Operating Officer of Sinclair's television group.

In making the announcement, Mr. Marks said, "We're thrilled to be welcoming John to the Sinclair family. He has been a leader in the industry for over 20 years, with specialties in political and digital advertising. We are confident that he will be an extremely capable leader for our Norfolk station."

"I am very excited and honored for this opportunity to join Sinclair Broadcast Group," Mr. Miller commented. "I look forward to becoming very involved with the local community."

Mr. Miller has served as a Director of Political Sales at Cumulus Media since 2017 and President & CEO of Buzzsaw Communications, a digital media rep firm, since 2013. Prior to that, he held various sales management positions primarily in the Mid-Atlantic region. Mr. Miller graduated from Denison University.

