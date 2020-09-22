Sinclair Names J.R. McCabe Chief Business Officer of D2C/ Gamification

HUNT VALLEY, Md., Sept. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ: SBGI) today announced that it has hired J.R. McCabe in the newly-created role of Chief Business Officer of D2C/ Gamification. In this capacity, Mr. McCabe will help oversee and build the company's efforts around gamification, utilizing his extensive experience in creating and launching media assets that unlock new revenue streams and maximize consumer engagement.

"Throughout his career, J.R. has excelled at staying ahead of consumer trends, bringing together highly-skilled innovators to create new, engaging digital and live experiences," said Sinclair President and CEO Chris Ripley. "His skill at conceptualizing and launching new and innovative business models at the intersection of media, sports, and gaming will be an important component of Sinclair's efforts to expand in a rapidly growing area. We look forward to his leadership in driving Sinclair's direct-to-consumer growth opportunities in the years ahead."

Mr. McCabe brings over 25 years of experience, having held roles in content creation, sales and marketing, product development, and leadership across the media industry. Most recently, he was Chief Business Officer for a privately-held portfolio of gameplay and e-sports businesses, Poker Central & Estars Studios, where he drove business growth through forging strategic partnerships, launching a first-of-its-kind subscription channel, PokerGO, and establishing the vision for a technology center of excellence focused on data-driven decision-making. Prior to that role, Mr. McCabe was the Senior Vice President, Head of Video for Time, Inc., where he led the digital video business across 24 Time Inc. video brands, significantly accelerating the scale and reach of the company's digital assets and launching groundbreaking, award-winning digital and TV content. Mr. McCabe's experience also includes senior level positions with Meredith Corporation, CBS Paramount, and Universal Studios.

Mr. McCabe commented, "As a leader in the media space, with an unparalleled portfolio of assets, Sinclair's strong content base and history of innovation and strategic thinking is the ideal match for my passion to build high-performing, high growth businesses in gaming. I look forward to the challenge of taking the potential of this great organization and helping it monetize the myriad opportunities the company has to drive future growth."

About Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc.

Sinclair is a diversified media company and leading provider of local sports and news. The Company owns and/or operates 23 regional sports network brands; owns, operates and/or provides services to 191 television stations in 89 markets; is a leading local news provider in the country; owns multiple national networks; and has TV stations affiliated with all the major broadcast networks. Sinclair's content is delivered via multiple platforms, including over-the-air, multi-channel video program distributors, and digital platforms. The Company regularly uses its website as a key source of Company information which can be accessed at www.sbgi.net.

SOURCE Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.sbgi.net

