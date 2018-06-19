Sinclair Names Lou Ferrara Chief Creative and Content Officer at Circa

In making the announcement, Mr. Livingston said, "Lou has been a media industry leader for 25 years and has driven successful digital transformations throughout the media ecosystem. As the largest producer of local news content in the country, our mission is to enhance our news enterprise, evolve how we connect with consumers and address changing news consumption habits. Our goal is to make Sinclair's best content ubiquitous so you can consume it wherever and whenever you want and stay informed about the stories that matter most to you."

"I'm thrilled to be joining Sinclair and Circa, where we have a unique opportunity to build and grow a national video-driven news platform for the modern age," commented Mr. Ferrara. "As media continues to be disrupted, I'm looking forward to working with the Circa team, and all of Sinclair's stations, to innovate and provide great storytelling to consumers."

Mr. Ferrara recently served as Chief Content Officer at Bankrate.com, during the brand's turnaround and subsequent sale of Bankrate Inc. for $1.4 billion to digital marketing company Red Ventures. Prior to that, he spent ten years at the Associated Press, most recently as a VP overseeing a wide swath of the news agency's digital transformation, content verticals including sports, entertainment and business news, digital news products and social media. Mr. Ferrara holds a Bachelor of Science in Journalism from the University of Maryland.

About Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc.

Sinclair is one of the largest and most diversified television broadcasting companies in the country. Pro forma for the Tribune acquisition and related station divestitures, the Company will own, operate and/or provide services to 215 television stations in 102 markets. Sinclair is a leading local news provider in the country and operates the greatest number of award-winning news rooms in the industry and is dedicated to impactful journalism with a local focus. The Company has multiple national networks, live local sports production, as well as stations affiliated with all the major networks. Sinclair's content is delivered via multiple-platforms, including over-the-air, multi-channel video program distributors, and digital platforms. The Company regularly uses its website as a key source of Company information which can be accessed at www.sbgi.net.

