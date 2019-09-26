Sinclair Names Michael R. Nurse General Manager in Dayton, Ohio

DAYTON, Ohio, Sept. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: SBGI), ("the Company," "Sinclair") is pleased to announce that Michael R. Nurse has been named General Manager of WKEF (ABC) in Dayton, OH. Mr. Nurse will also be responsible for the oversight of Sinclair's provision of services to WRGT (FOX) under a joint sales agreement. The announcement was made by Steve Marks, EVP and Chief Operating Officer of Sinclair's television group.

In making the announcement, Mr. Marks said, "We're thrilled to be welcoming Michael to the Sinclair family. He brings 35 years of broadcast sales experience across various markets. We are confident that he will make an extremely capable leader in Dayton."

"I am thrilled to be joining such a forward-looking company in Sinclair and excited about the opportunity in Dayton," Mr. Nurse commented. "I look forward to working with the great teams at WKEF and WRGT."

Mr. Nurse has been at WKBW in Buffalo, NY since 2002, most recently serving as General Manager. Prior to that, he held various General Manager and sales management positions primarily in the Boston and D.C. areas. Mr. Nurse holds a Bachelor of Arts in History and Communications from Boston College.

