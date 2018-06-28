Sinclair Names Teansie Garfield To General Manager In Chico-Redding And Eureka, California

In making the announcement, Mr. Marks said, "We are pleased to welcome Teansie back to Sinclair. We believe that her long history in television sales, including several years as a Group Head of Sales at Sinclair, make her a natural fit to head our stations in Northern California."

"I am thrilled to join the team at KRCR, KAEF and Sinclair Broadcast Group's other stations in Northern California," commented Ms. Garfield. "These stations have a great tradition of serving the communities of Chico-Redding and Eureka, and I'm looking forward to the opportunity to work with such a strong team. Sinclair leads the media industry in providing engaging content and innovative technology. We will continue to strive to achieve results across all platforms for our viewers, our customers and our employees."

Ms. Garfield has served as Director of Sales and Marketing at WFAA-TV in Dallas, TX for the last year. Prior to that, she was Group Head of Sales for three years at Sinclair, responsible for revenue supervision the sales organization in 34 markets. Before that, she held various sales positions at television stations in Dallas and Austin, Texas. Ms. Garfield holds a Bachelor of Arts in Communications from the University of Texas, Pan American.

Sinclair is one of the largest and most diversified television broadcasting companies in the country. Pro forma for the Tribune acquisition and related station divestitures, the Company will own, operate and/or provide services to 215 television stations in 102 markets. Sinclair is a leading local news provider in the country and operates the greatest number of award-winning news rooms in the industry and is dedicated to impactful journalism with a local focus. The Company has multiple national networks, live local sports production, as well as stations affiliated with all the major networks. Sinclair's content is delivered via multiple-platforms, including over-the-air, multi-channel video program distributors, and digital platforms. The Company regularly uses its website as a key source of Company information which can be accessed at www.sbgi.net.

