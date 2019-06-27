Sinclair Promotes Brian Dodge To General Manager In South Bend, IN

SOUTH BEND, Ind., June 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: SBGI) announced that Brian Dodge has been promoted to General Manager for WSBT (CBS, FOX) in South Bend, Indiana. The announcement was made by Steve Marks, EVP & Chief Operating Officer of Sinclair's television group.

In making the announcement, Mr. Marks said, "We are thrilled to promote Brian to General Manager and are confident that his twenty-five years of sales and management experience in the broadcast industry, along with focus on digital sales at Sinclair, make him an ideal leader for our South Bend station. Brian is well prepared to work with the team to make an impact on the community, our viewers, advertisers and the station."

"I cannot be more thrilled to be back home again in Indiana, and, in particular, South Bend," commented Mr. Dodge. "WSBT/Sinclair is a best in class example of what a strong team working together can do for a community, and I am excited and honored to join their ranks and become part of an already historic and storied station, while we write new chapters together."

Mr. Dodge has served as Digital Sales Manager for the Pensacola and Mobile markets since 2015. Prior to that, he held various roles in broadcast and television sales management at a local and national level with various other television stations since 1994. Mr. Dodge holds a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology from Indiana University in Bloomington, Indiana.

Sinclair is one of the largest and most diversified television broadcasting companies in the country. The Company owns, operates and/or provides services to 191 television stations in 89 markets. Sinclair is a leading local news provider in the country and is dedicated to impactful journalism with a local focus. The Company has multiple national networks, live local sports production, as well as stations affiliated with all the major networks. Sinclair's content is delivered via multiple-platforms, including over-the-air, multi-channel video program distributors, and digital platforms. The Company regularly uses its website as a key source of Company information which can be accessed at www.sbgi.net.

