Sinclair Promotes James Hanning to general manager in Toledo, Ohio

In making the announcement, Mr. Marks said, "We are pleased to promote Jim to General Manager and expect that his many years of sales experience across many markets, will be a great benefit to our Toledo station. Jim is well prepared to work with the team to make an impact on the community, our viewers, advertisers and the station."

"I'm excited to join the fine group of professionals at WNWO TV in Toledo Ohio," commented Mr. Hanning. "With new technology on the horizon, there's never been a better time to work in local broadcast television and I'm grateful for opportunity to be part it."

Mr. Hanning has served as General Sales Manager at KPTM (FOX) and KXVO (CW), stations Sinclair owns and/or provides services to in Omaha, Nebraska, since 2014. Prior to that, he held various roles in broadcast television sales management at various other television stations since 1985, including in Fort Myers, Cincinnati, Tulsa, Flint, Detroit and Winston-Salem, Portland, Greensboro, Phoenix and Colorado Springs. Mr. Hanning holds a Bachelor of Arts in Communications from Western State College.

Sinclair is one of the largest and most diversified television broadcasting companies in the country. Pro forma for the Tribune acquisition (before any related divestitures), the Company will own, operate and/or provide services to 233 television stations in 108 markets. The Company has multiple emerging networks as well as stations affiliated with all the major networks. Sinclair is a leading local news provider in the country and a producer of live sports content. Sinclair's content is delivered via multiple-platforms, including over-the-air, multi-channel video program distributors, and digital platforms. The Company regularly uses its website as a key source of Company information which can be accessed at www.sbgi.net.

