Sinclair Promotes Kathan Jager To General Manager In Sioux City, IA

SIOUX CITY, Iowa, Sept. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: SBGI) announced that Kathan Jager has been promoted to General Manager for KPTH (FOX) in Sioux City, Iowa. Ms. Jager will also be responsible for the oversight of Sinclair's provision of services to KMEG (CBS) under a joint sales agreement. The announcement was made by Steve Marks, EVP & Chief Operating Officer of Sinclair's television group.

In making the announcement, Mr. Marks said, "We are happy to promote Kathan to General Manager. With over 30 years in media and all of those years in the Sioux City market, Kathan is extremely well suited to take the helm and will undoubtedly have an impact on the community, our viewers, advertisers and the station."

"I am honored to be asked to the lead the team at KMEG/KPTH," commented Ms. Jager. "This is a group of outstanding professionals that make a daily positive influence in the communities we serve. We will continue to strive to bring excellent reporting and customer service to our clients and viewers."

Ms. Jager has served as General Sales Manager and National Sales Manager at KMEG/KPTH, since 2012. Prior to that, she was Senior Account Executive at KCAU for 10 years and Local and National Sales Manager at the Sioux City Journal for 16 years. She also serves as an Ambassador for the Siouxland Chamber of Commerce, a role for which she has volunteered for 15 years.

