Sinclair Promotes Michael Bouchard To Vice President of Technology Strategy of One Media 3.0, LLC

BALTIMORE, Aug. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: SBGI) is pleased to announce that Michael Bouchard has been promoted to Vice President of Technology Strategy for One Media 3.0, LLC ("ONE Media"). Effective August 26, 2019, Mr. Bouchard will report to Mark Aitken, President of ONE Media and will help drive Sinclair's development and deployment of ATSC 3.0.

Mr. Bouchard brings over 25 years of digital and technology experience. He has spent the last 6 years at Sinclair, working first as the Director of Digital Platform where he managed architecture and development, and then as Sr. Director of Technology, where he managed cloud operations, digital analytics and R&D. Prior to joining Sinclair, Mr. Bouchard was the Chief Technology Officer for Firejack Technologies, a consulting firm specializing in open source to accelerate product-to-market timelines. Mr. Bouchard has also spent time consulting for regulatory authorities such as FINRA and the Federal Communications Commission, successfully founded and sold a technology company, and was a managing director for a technology consulting firm.

"Michael has been a critical team member in helping to launch our leading digital and technical products," Mr. Aitken said. "He has proven himself to be an effective leader and creative innovator. We believe his expertise in driving technology forward will translate perfectly into his new role on the ONE Media team."

"Sinclair has always been a leader in the broadcast industry, especially as it relates to shepherding the ATSC 3.0 IP broadcast standard," commented Mr. Bouchard. "I am proud and excited to be part of Sinclair's transformation and help usher in the industry's convergence of digital and broadcast."

About Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc.

Sinclair is a diversified media company and leading provider of local sports and news. The Company owns and/or operates 22 regional sports network brands; owns, operates and/or provides services to 191 television stations in 89 markets; is a leading local news provider in the country; owns multiple national networks; and has TV stations affiliated with all the major broadcast networks. Sinclair's content is delivered via multiple-platforms, including over-the-air, multi-channel video program distributors, and digital platforms. The Company regularly uses its website as a key source of Company information which can be accessed at www.sbgi.net.

SOURCE Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.sbgi.net

