Sinclair Promotes Richard Cook to General Manager In Pittsburgh, PA

PITTSBURGH, July 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: SBGI) announced that Richard Cook has been promoted to General Manager for WPGH (FOX) and WPNT (MNT) in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. The announcement was made by Steve Marks, EVP & Chief Operating Officer of Sinclair's television group.

In making the announcement, Mr. Marks said, "We are happy to promote Rich to General Manager. With over 30 years in the industry and nearly half of those years in the Pittsburgh market, Rich is well prepared to lead the team to make an impact on the community, our viewers, advertisers and the station."

"I am very excited and honored by the opportunity to lead WPGH and WPNT," commented Mr. Cook. "This promotion wouldn't be possible without the tremendous help and performance of our great people here in Pittsburgh. I look forward to working with them as we continue to serve the Pittsburgh community, work to face the challenges before us, and embrace the opportunities that arise as we move into the next generation of television broadcasting."

Mr. Cook has served as Director of Sales at WPGH and WPNT, since 2013. Prior to that, he was General Sales Manager at the same stations since 2005. Before that, Mr. Cook had 17 years of broadcast sales experience in various markets, including roles in Ohio, North Carolina and West Virginia.

Sinclair is one of the largest and most diversified television broadcasting companies in the country. The Company owns, operates and/or provides services to 191 television stations in 89 markets. Sinclair is a leading local news provider in the country and is dedicated to impactful journalism with a local focus. The Company has multiple national networks, live local sports production, as well as stations affiliated with all the major networks. Sinclair's content is delivered via multiple-platforms, including over-the-air, multi-channel video program distributors, and digital platforms. The Company regularly uses its website as a key source of Company information which can be accessed at www.sbgi.net.

SOURCE Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc.

