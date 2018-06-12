Sinclair Promotes Steven Flint to general manager in Tri-Cities, TN/VA

In making the announcement, Mr. Marks said, "We are pleased to promote Steve to General Manager and are confident that his twenty years of broadcast television sales experience will serve him well in his new leadership role. Steve is well prepared to work with the team to make an impact on the community, our viewers, advertisers and the station."

"I am elated at the opportunity to lead such a solid legacy station group," commented Mr. Flint. "We will continue our commitment to the communities in which we serve and to the excellence that sets us apart. These are exciting times as our industry evolves into yet another new age."

Mr. Flint has served as General Sales Manager at WCYB and WEMT, since 2016. Prior to that, he held various roles in broadcast television sales management at various other television stations since 2000, including in Greenville NC, Greensboro, Savannah, New Bern, and Raleigh.

Sinclair is one of the largest and most diversified television broadcasting companies in the country. Pro forma for the Tribune acquisition and related station divestitures, the Company will own, operate and/or provide services to 215 television stations in 102 markets. Sinclair is a leading local news provider in the country and operates the greatest number of award-winning news rooms in the industry and is dedicated to impactful journalism with a local focus. The Company has multiple national networks, live local sports production, as well as stations affiliated with all the major networks. Sinclair's content is delivered via multiple-platforms, including over-the-air, multi-channel video program distributors, and digital platforms. The Company regularly uses its website as a key source of Company information which can be accessed at www.sbgi.net.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sinclair-promotes-steven-flint-to-general-manager-in-tri-cities-tnva-300664917.html

SOURCE Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.sbgi.net

