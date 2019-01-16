Sinclair Promotes Todd Ricke To General Manager In Chattanooga, Tennessee

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn., Jan. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: SBGI) ("Sinclair") announced that Todd Ricke has been promoted to General Manager of WTVC (ABC, FOX) in Chattanooga, Tennessee. Mr. Ricke will also be responsible for the oversight of Sinclair's provision of services to WFLI (CW) under a joint sales agreement. The announcement was made by Steve Marks, EVP & Chief Operating Officer of Sinclair's television group.

In making the announcement, Mr. Marks said, "Todd has been with Sinclair in Austin for almost 20 years and in sales management for the last eight. His leadership and technology background should translate into great successes in Chattanooga, especially as media and technology converge."

"I am honored to be joining the talented team at WTVC and WFLI," commented Mr. Ricke. "The opportunity to be part of the winning culture at News Channel 9 is very exciting for me and my family. The full 360 marketing approach we provide our clients makes this a great time to be with Sinclair."

Since 2012, Mr. Ricke has been the Director of Sales at Sinclair-owned station KEYE (CBS) in Austin, Texas, where he joined Sinclair in 1999 and served as Local Sales Manager, Account Executive and IT Director. Mr. Ricke also served in the United States Air Force.

Sinclair is one of the largest and most diversified television broadcasting companies in the country. The Company owns, operates and/or provides services to 191 television stations in 89 markets. Sinclair is a leading local news provider in the country and operates the greatest number of award-winning news rooms in the industry and is dedicated to impactful journalism with a local focus. The Company has multiple national networks, live local sports production, as well as stations affiliated with all the major networks. Sinclair's content is delivered via multiple-platforms, including over-the-air, multi-channel video program distributors, and digital platforms. The Company regularly uses its website as a key source of Company information which can be accessed at www.sbgi.net .

