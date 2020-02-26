Sinclair Reports Fourth Quarter 2019 Financial Results

BALTIMORE, Feb. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: SBGI), the "Company" or "Sinclair," today reported financial results for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2019.

CEO Comment:

"2019 was a transformational year for our Company, as we almost tripled our enterprise value and transitioned into a more diversified media company," commented Chris Ripley, President and Chief Executive Officer of Sinclair. "As the owner of the largest group of regional sports networks (RSNs) and a leading provider of local news, Sinclair is well-positioned to capitalize on the most desirable segments of the broadcast and media industry - live local content that resonates with viewers. In 2020, our focus will be on growing our share of what is believed to be unprecedented political advertising spending, seeking new organic opportunities, adding more relevant content, and deploying new technologies that solidify Sinclair as a leader in the industry."

Recent Company Developments:

Transactions:

In January 2020 , one of the Company's Sports segment's teams exercised its right to put its minority interest to the Company.

Content and Distribution:

In 2019, Sinclair's newsrooms were honored with a total of 386 national and regional journalism awards and accolades.

In December 2019 , Comcast extended its affiliation agreement with Fox Sports Detroit, extending the agreement to be co-terminus with the Company's remaining Sports segment affiliation agreements with Comcast.

, Comcast extended its affiliation agreement with Fox Sports Detroit, extending the agreement to be co-terminus with the Company's remaining Sports segment affiliation agreements with Comcast. In December 2019 , the Company increased its investment in Stadium, a multi-platform sports network featuring exclusive live and on-demand games and events, extensive highlights, and daily live studio programming.

, the Company increased its investment in Stadium, a multi-platform sports network featuring exclusive live and on-demand games and events, extensive highlights, and daily live studio programming. In January 2020 , the Company announced that STIRR, its free ad-supported digital offering, launched an original channel, 2020 LIVE, to offer a continuous stream of live election coverage, giving viewers live access to daily campaign event feeds from across the country, including town hall meetings and stump speeches. STIRR now offers audiences over 100 linear channels, and more than 5,000 hours of video-on-demand content.

, the Company announced that STIRR, its free ad-supported digital offering, launched an original channel, to offer a continuous stream of live election coverage, giving viewers live access to daily campaign event feeds from across the country, including town hall meetings and stump speeches. STIRR now offers audiences over 100 linear channels, and more than 5,000 hours of video-on-demand content. In January 2020 , the Company reached an agreement in principle to renew ten affiliation agreements with FOX Broadcasting Company ("FOX").

, the Company reached an agreement in principle to renew ten affiliation agreements with FOX Broadcasting Company ("FOX"). In February 2020 , Marquee Sports Network (Marquee), the Company's Chicago -based RSN with the Chicago Cubs, announced a carriage agreement with Hulu. Including Hulu and previously announced agreements with over-the top platform AT&T TV Now and traditional multichannel video programming distributors Charter, AT&T U-Verse, DirecTV and Mediacom, Marquee has signed affiliation agreements with 43 distributors. The Company remains in negotiations with Comcast and Dish for carriage of Marquee. Marquee debuted February 22, 2020 with the airing of the Cubs' first Spring Training game.

NEXTGEN TV (Formerly known as ATSC 3.0):

In December 2019 , the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) adopted the ATSC 3.0 digital broadcast standard, the world's first IP-based broadcast system, for use by all countries.

, the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) adopted the ATSC 3.0 digital broadcast standard, the world's first IP-based broadcast system, for use by all countries. In January 2020 , SK Telecom and Sinclair announced Cast.era, a joint venture focused on cloud infrastructure for broadcasting, ultra-low latency over-the-top (OTT) broadcasting, and targeted advertising.

, SK Telecom and Sinclair announced Cast.era, a joint venture focused on cloud infrastructure for broadcasting, ultra-low latency over-the-top (OTT) broadcasting, and targeted advertising. In February 2020 , the Company became a member of Pearl TV, a business organization of U.S. broadcast companies with a shared interest in exploring forward-looking broadcasting opportunities, including innovative ways of promoting local broadcast TV content and developing digital media and wireless platforms for the broadcast industry.

Community:

In December 2019 , and in keeping with the Company's goal to become the employer of choice, the Company announced that its minimum hourly wage would increase to $15 for all applicable employees, effective December 29, 2019 .

, and in keeping with the Company's goal to become the employer of choice, the Company announced that its minimum hourly wage would increase to for all applicable employees, effective . In January 2020 , Sinclair opened its Broadcast Diversity Scholarship for application. Since launching the scholarship program, Sinclair has distributed over $148,000 in financial assistance to students demonstrating a promising future in the broadcast industry.

Three Months Ended December 31, 2019 Financial Results:

Total revenues increased 82% to $1,622 million versus $893 million in the prior year period. Media revenues increased 86% to $1,581 million versus $849 million in the fourth quarter of 2018. Political revenues were $23 million in the fourth quarter versus $150 million in the fourth quarter of 2018, an election year. Distribution revenues were $1,104 million versus $334 million in the fourth quarter of 2018. Revenues from digital businesses increased 36%, as compared to the fourth quarter of 2018.

versus in the prior year period. Media revenues increased 86% to versus in the fourth quarter of 2018. Political revenues were in the fourth quarter versus in the fourth quarter of 2018, an election year. Distribution revenues were versus in the fourth quarter of 2018. Revenues from digital businesses increased 36%, as compared to the fourth quarter of 2018. Operating income was $277 million , including $45 million of non-recurring costs for transaction, legal, litigation, and regulatory costs ("Adjustments"), versus operating income of $263 million in the prior year period, which included $3 million of Adjustments. Operating income when excluding the Adjustments, increased 21% to $322 million from $266 million for the same prior-year period.

, including of non-recurring costs for transaction, legal, litigation, and regulatory costs ("Adjustments"), versus operating income of in the prior year period, which included of Adjustments. Operating income when excluding the Adjustments, increased 21% to from for the same prior-year period. Net income attributable to the Company was $44 million versus net income of $206 million in the prior year period, an election year.

versus net income of in the prior year period, an election year. Diluted earnings per common share was $0.47 as compared to $2.10 in the prior year period.

as compared to in the prior year period. The impact of Adjustments in 2019, on a per-share basis, was $(0.47) and the impact of Adjustments in 2018 was $(0.03) .

Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2019 Financial Results:

Total revenues increased 39% to $4,240 million versus $3,055 million in the prior year period. Media revenues increased 39% to $4,046 million versus $2,919 million in 2018. Political revenues were $34 million in 2019 versus $255 million in 2018, an election year. Distribution revenues were $2,500 million versus $1,299 million in 2018. Revenues from digital businesses increased 28%, as compared to 2018.

versus in the prior year period. Media revenues increased 39% to versus in 2018. Political revenues were in 2019 versus in 2018, an election year. Distribution revenues were versus in 2018. Revenues from digital businesses increased 28%, as compared to 2018. Operating income was $470 million , including $289 million of Adjustments, versus operating income of $660 million in the prior year period, which included $27 million of Adjustments. Operating income when excluding the Adjustments, increased 11% to $759 million from $686 million for the same prior-year period.

, including of Adjustments, versus operating income of in the prior year period, which included of Adjustments. Operating income when excluding the Adjustments, increased 11% to from for the same prior-year period. Net income attributable to the Company was $47 million versus net income of $341 million in the prior year period, an election year.

versus net income of in the prior year period, an election year. Diluted earnings per common share was $0.51 as compared to $3.35 in the prior year period.

as compared to in the prior year period. The impact of Adjustments in 2019, on a per-share basis, was $(2.47) and the impact of Adjustments and financing ticking fees in 2018 was $(0.77) .

Consolidated and Segment Highlights

Segment financial information is included in the following tables for the periods presented (in millions). The local news and marketing services segment consists primarily of broadcast television stations, to which the Company owns or provides services. The sports segment consists primarily of the RSNs, Marquee, and a 20% equity interest in the YES Network. The Corporate/Other segment includes corporate, original networks and content, including Tennis, non-broadcast digital and internet solutions, technical services, and other non-media investments.

For the three months ended December 31, 2019 Local News and

Marketing

Services

Sports

Corporate,

Other &

Elimination

Consolidated Revenue Highlights:













Distribution revenue $ 347



$ 724



$ 33



$ 1,104

Advertising revenue 364



60



32



456

Other media revenue 40

(a) 4



(23)

(a) 21

Media revenues $ 751



$ 788



$ 42



$ 1,581

Non-media revenue —



—



41



41

Total revenues $ 751



$ 788



$ 83



$ 1,622

Expense Highlights:













Media programming & production expenses and

media selling, general and administrative expenses 453



597

(a) 30

(a) 1,080

Sports rights amortization included in Media

production expenses —



443



—



443

Non-media expenses —



—



36



36

Corporate general and administrative expenses 62



2



6



70

Other Highlights:













Sports rights payments —



460



—



460

Program Contract Payments 22



—



—



22

Capital expenditures(b) 26



7



1



34

Interest expense (net) (c) 1



111



53



165

























(a) For the quarter ended December 31, 2019, the Local News and Marketing Services and the Sports segments include $27 million of

revenue and selling, general, and administrative expenses, respectively, for services provided by the Local News and Marketing Services

segment to the Sports segment. Such amounts are eliminated in the Consolidated column.

(b) Capital expenditures exclude $26 million of repack capital expenditures expected to be reimbursed in the future from the TV Broadcaster

Relocation Fund.

(c) Interest expense is net of deferred finance costs, original issue discount amortization, other non-cash interest expense, and interest income.

For the three months ended December 31, 2018 Local News and

Marketing

Services

Sports

Corporate &

Other

Consolidated Revenue Highlights:













Distribution revenue $ 304



$ —



$ 30



$ 334

Advertising revenue 481



—



18



499

Other media revenue 13



—



3



16

Media revenues $ 798



$ —



$ 51



$ 849

Non-media revenue —



—



44



44

Total revenues $ 798



$ —



$ 95



$ 893

Expense Highlights:













Media programming & production expenses and

media selling, general and administrative expenses 425



—



51



476

Non-media expenses —



—



38



38

Corporate general and administrative expenses 20



—



2



22

Other Highlights:













Program Contract Payments 25



—



—



25

Capital expenditures(a) 16



—



2



18

Interest expense (net)(b) 1



—



46



47

























(a) Capital expenditures exclude $9 million of repack capital expenditures expected to be reimbursed in the future from the TV Broadcaster

Relocation Fund.

(b) Interest expense is net of deferred finance costs, original issue discount amortization, other non-cash interest expense, and interest income.

Consolidated Balance Sheet and Cash Flow Highlights:

Debt on the balance sheet, net of $1,333 million in cash and cash equivalents, was $11,105 million as of December 31, 2019 , of which $7,039 million related to the Sports segment.

in cash and cash equivalents, was as of , of which related to the Sports segment. In November 2019 , the Company's wholly-owned subsidiary, Sinclair Television Group, Inc. (STG) closed on a private offering of $500 million aggregate principal amount of 5.50% senior unsecured notes due 2030 (the "5.50% Notes"). The proceeds from the private placement of the 5.50% Notes, along with cash on hand, were used to redeem STG's $500 million outstanding 6.125% senior unsecured notes due 2022 (the "6.125% Notes"). The redemption price, including the outstanding principal amount of 6.125% Notes, accrued and unpaid interest, and a call premium, totaled $509.9 million .

, the Company's wholly-owned subsidiary, Sinclair Television Group, Inc. (STG) closed on a private offering of aggregate principal amount of 5.50% senior unsecured notes due 2030 (the "5.50% Notes"). The proceeds from the private placement of the 5.50% Notes, along with cash on hand, were used to redeem STG's outstanding 6.125% senior unsecured notes due 2022 (the "6.125% Notes"). The redemption price, including the outstanding principal amount of 6.125% Notes, accrued and unpaid interest, and a call premium, totaled . In December 2019 and January 2020 , Diamond Sports Holdings LLC (DSH), an indirect subsidiary of Sinclair, redeemed 300,000 and 200,000, respectively, of its Preferred Units using cash dividends from DSH's indirect subsidiary, Diamond Sports Group, LLC, for an aggregate redemption price equal to $500 million , plus accrued and unpaid dividends.

and , Diamond Sports Holdings LLC (DSH), an indirect subsidiary of Sinclair, redeemed 300,000 and 200,000, respectively, of its Preferred Units using cash dividends from DSH's indirect subsidiary, Diamond Sports Group, LLC, for an aggregate redemption price equal to , plus accrued and unpaid dividends. As of December 31, 2019 , 66.8 million Company Class A common shares and 24.7 million Company Class B common shares were outstanding, for a total of 91.6 million common shares outstanding. During the three months ended December 31, 2019 , the Company repurchased approximately 600 thousand shares for $20 million .

, 66.8 million Company Class A common shares and 24.7 million Company Class B common shares were outstanding, for a total of 91.6 million common shares outstanding. During the three months ended , the Company repurchased approximately 600 thousand shares for . In December 2019 , the Company paid a $0.20 per share quarterly cash dividend to its shareholders.

, the Company paid a per share quarterly cash dividend to its shareholders. Routine capital expenditures in the fourth quarter of 2019 were $34 million with another $26 million related to the spectrum repack.

Notes:

Certain reclassifications have been made to prior years' financial information to conform to the presentation in the current year.

Outlook:

The Company currently expects to achieve the following results for the three months ending March 31, 2020 and twelve months ending December 31, 2020. The outlook includes the acquisition of the Fox RSNs (August 23, 2019), the 20% ownership investment in the YES Network (August 29, 2019), an increased investment in Stadium which is now consolidated (December 2, 2019), the launch of the Marquee RSN (February 22, 2020), and the divestiture of the non-license assets in Harlingen, TX (January 27, 2020).

For the three months ending March 31,

2020 ($ in millions) Local News and

Marketing

Services

Sports

Corporate and

Other and

Elimination

Consolidated Revenue Highlights:













Core advertising revenue











$391 to 401 Political revenue











34 to 46 Advertising revenue $314 to 333

$74 to 77

$37

$425 to 447 Distribution revenue 350 to 354

760 to 762

50

1,160 to 1,166 Other media revenue 40 (a) 4

(24) (a) 20 Media revenues 704 to 727

838 to 843

63

1,605 to 1,633 Non-media revenue —

—

42

42 Total revenues $704 to 727

$838 to 843

$105

$1,647 to $1,675 Expense Highlights:







—



Media programming & production expenses

and media selling, general and

administrative expenses $466 to 472

$651 to 653 (a) $52 to 54 (a) $1,169 to 1,179 Sports rights amortization included in

media production expenses —

487

—

487 Non-media expenses —

—

37

37 Corporate overhead











38 Stock-based compensation and non-

recurring costs for transaction, legal,

litigation and regulatory fees included in

corporate and media expenses above











19 Depreciation, intangible & programming

amortization











195 Other Highlights:













Sports rights payments —

$644

—

$644 Program contract payments 24

—

—

24 Interest expense (net)(b)











162 Income tax provision











Approximately 14%

effective tax rate Net cash tax payment











N.M. Payments to noncontrolling interest holders,

including preferred dividend











27 Total capital expenditures, including repack











49 to 54 Repack capital expenditures











24

















(a) In the outlook for the quarter ended March 31, 2020, the Local News and Marketing Services and the Sports segments include $27

million of revenue and selling, general, and administrative expenses, respectively, for services provided by the Local News and Marketing

Services segment to the Sports segment. Such amounts are eliminated in the Consolidated column.

(b) Interest expense is net of deferred finance costs, original issue discount amortization, other non-cash interest expense, and interest income.

For the twelve months ending December 31, 2020

($ in millions) Local News and

Marketing

Services

Sports

Corporate and

Other and

Elimination

Consolidated Expense Highlights:













Media programming & production expenses and

media selling, general and administrative expenses $1,880 to 1,910

$2,625 to 2,630 (a) $335 to 340 (a) $4,840 to 4,880 Sports rights amortization included in media

production expenses —

2,054

—

2,054 Non-media expenses —

—

110

110 Corporate overhead











131 Stock-based compensation and non-recurring costs

for transaction, legal, litigation and regulatory fees

included in corporate and media expenses above











63 Depreciation, intangible & programming amortization











780 Other Highlights:













Sports rights payments —

1,900

—

1,900 Program contract payments 90

—

—

90 Interest expense (net)(b)











643 Income tax provision











Approximately

12% effective tax

rate Net cash tax refund











N.M. Payments to noncontrolling interest holders, including

preferred dividend











114 Total capital expenditures, including repack











220 to 240 Repack capital expenditures











90































































(a) In the outlook for the year ended December 31, 2020, the Sports segment includes $107 million of selling, general, and administrative

expenses for services provided by the Local News and Marketing Services segment to the Sports segment. Such amounts are eliminated in

the Consolidated column.

(b) Interest expense is net of deferred finance costs, original issue discount amortization, other non-cash interest expense, and interest income.

Sinclair Conference Call:

The senior management of Sinclair will hold a conference call to discuss its fourth quarter 2019 results on Wednesday, February 26, 2020, at 9:00 a.m. ET. The call will be webcast live and can be accessed at www.sbgi.net under "Investors/ Webcasts." After the call, an audio replay will remain available at www.sbgi.net . The press and the public will be welcome on the call in a listen-only mode. The dial-in number is (888) 428-7458.

About Sinclair:

Sinclair is a diversified media company and leading provider of local sports and news. The Company owns and/or operates 23 regional sports network brands; owns, operates and/or provides services to 191 television stations in 89 markets; is a leading local news provider in the country; owns multiple national networks; and has TV stations affiliated with all the major broadcast networks. Sinclair's content is delivered via multiple-platforms, including over-the-air, multi-channel video program distributors, and digital platforms. The Company regularly uses its website as a key source of Company information which can be accessed at www.sbgi.net.

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Preliminary Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Operations

(In millions, except share and per share data)









Three Months Ended

December 31,

Twelve Months Ended

December 31,

2019

2018

2019

2018 REVENUES:













Media revenues $ 1,581



$ 849



$ 4,046



$ 2,919

Non-media revenues 41



44



194



136

Total revenues 1,622



893



4,240



3,055

















OPERATING EXPENSES:













Media programming and production expenses 858



298



2,073



1,191

Media selling, general and administrative expenses 222



178



732



630

Amortization of program contract costs and net realizable value adjustments 23



24



90



101

Non-media expenses 36



38



156



122

Depreciation of property and equipment 28



30



97



105

Corporate general and administrative expenses 70



22



387



111

Amortization of definite-lived intangible and other assets 143



43



327



175

Gain on asset dispositions and other, net of impairment (35)



(3)



(92)



(40)

Total operating expenses 1,345



630



3,770



2,395

Operating income 277



263



470



660

















OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE):













Interest expense and amortization of debt discount and deferred financing

costs (185)



(54)



(422)



(292)

Loss from extinguishment of debt (8)



—



(10)



—

Income (loss) from equity method investments 3



(17)



(35)



(61)

Other income, net (8)



1



6



3

Total other expense, net (198)



(70)



(461)



(350)

Income before income taxes 79



193



9



310

INCOME TAX BENEFIT 9



14



96



36

NET INCOME 88



207



105



346

Net income attributable to the redeemable noncontrolling interests (36)



—



(48)



—

Net income attributable to the noncontrolling interests (8)



(1)



(10)



(5)

NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO SINCLAIR BROADCAST GROUP $ 44



$ 206



$ 47



$ 341

EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO SINCLAIR

BROADCAST GROUP:













Basic earnings per share $ 0.47



$ 2.12



$ 0.52



$ 3.38

Diluted earnings per share $ 0.47



$ 2.10



$ 0.51



$ 3.35

Weighted average common shares outstanding (in thousands) 91,911



97,484



92,015



100,913

Weighted average common and common equivalent shares outstanding (in

thousands) 92,928



98,218



93,185



101,718



Forward-Looking Statements:

The matters discussed in this news release, particularly those in the section labeled "Outlook," include forward-looking statements regarding, among other things, future operating results. When used in this news release, the words "outlook," "intends to," "believes," "anticipates," "expects," "achieves," "estimates," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results in the future could differ materially and adversely from those described in the forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including and in addition to the assumptions set forth therein, but not limited to, the impact of changes in national and regional economies, our ability to generate cash to service our substantial indebtedness, the completion of the FCC spectrum repack, successful execution of outsourcing agreements, pricing and demand fluctuations in local and national advertising, volatility in programming costs, the market acceptance of new programming, the successful execution of retransmission consent agreements, the successful execution of network and MVPD affiliation agreements, the successful execution of media rights agreements with professional sports teams, the impact of OTT and other emerging technologies and their potential impact on cord-cutting, the impact of MVPDs, vMVPDs, and OTT distributors offering "skinny" programming bundles that may not include all programming of our networks, our ability to identify and consummate acquisitions and investments and to achieve anticipated returns on those investments once consummated, the impact of pending and future litigation claims against the Company, the impact of FCC and other regulatory proceedings against the Company, uncertainties associated with potential changes in the regulatory environment affecting our business and growth strategy, and any risk factors set forth in the Company's recent reports on Form 10-Q and/or Form 10-K, as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. There can be no assurances that the assumptions and other factors referred to in this release will occur. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly release the result of any revisions to these forward-looking statements except as required by law.

