Sinclair to Report First Quarter 2018 Results on May 9, 2018 at 7:30am (Eastern Time)

If you plan to participate on the conference call, please call two minutes prior to the start time and tell the conference operator that the subject of the conference is the "Sinclair Earnings Conference Call."

If you cannot listen to the live webcast or participate in the live conference call, a replay of the call and the earnings release will be available on Sinclair Broadcast Group's web site at www.sbgi.net. This will be the only venue through which a replay will be available.

Members of the news media will be welcome on the call in a listen-only mode. Key executives will be made available to members of the news media, time permitting, following the conference call.

The Company regularly uses its website as a key source of Company information and can be accessed at www.sbgi.net.

