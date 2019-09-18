Sinclair's Dielectric Recognized in 2019 Best Places to Work in Maine

BALTIMORE, Sept. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ: SBGI) is pleased to announce its wholly owned subsidiary Dielectric, a leading provider of innovative broadcast products, was named one of 2019's Best Places to Work in Maine by the Society for Human Resource Management of Maine and Best Companies Group.

The annual survey and awards program was designed to identify and honor companies that have consistently fostered outstanding workplace environments, ultimately benefiting the state's workforce and economy. The 2019 list is made up of 100 companies, with Dielectric recognized in the medium size (50-249 employees) category.

"We are truly honored and proud that Dielectric has been named as a best place to work. It is a direct reflection of the talented, hardworking employees and dedicated leadership team," said Keith Pelletier, vice president and GM of Dielectric. "This prestigious award will benefit Dielectric with future recruitment activities, help with sales initiatives, further enhance morale and strengthen the positive company culture."

With roots dating to 1942, Dielectric helped pioneer the broadcast age and has earned a reputation for offering the world's most sophisticated antenna and signal-transmission solutions. As an industry leader, Dielectric is committed to serving the needs of U.S. broadcasters participating in the multi-year FCC spectrum-reallocation program, the TV Channel Repack, in addition to supporting deployments of the new ATSC 3.0 standard and continuing to supply products built in Maine to global broadcast and scientific markets. Since opening its new facility in Lewiston, Maine, less than two years ago, Dielectric has increased its workforce – including engineers critical to the company growth – as it seeks new solutions for the industry.

The rankings of the winners will be revealed at an event on October 2, then published in a special supplement of MaineBIZ.

About Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc.

Sinclair is a diversified media company and leading provider of local sports and news. The Company owns and/or operates 23 regional sports network brands; owns, operates and/or provides services to 191 television stations in 89 markets; is a leading local news provider in the country; owns multiple national networks; and has TV stations affiliated with all the major broadcast networks. Sinclair's content is delivered via multiple-platforms, including over-the-air, multi-channel video program distributors, and digital platforms. The Company regularly uses its website as a key source of Company information which can be accessed at www.sbgi.net/.

About Dielectric

Based in Raymond, Maine, Dielectric LLC is a wholly owned subsidiary of Sinclair Broadcast Group. Dielectric is a leading provider of innovative broadcast products. Now celebrating its 77th year of operation, the company builds and delivers antennas and RF systems optimized for every TV and FM radio broadcast need since 1942. Dielectric is an innovative, customer-centric organization with a long history of engineering excellence in designing and manufacturing high-quality broadcast solutions. As a trusted partner of broadcasters worldwide, Dielectric maintains its legacy of advanced, precision RF solutions while building in features that prepare broadcasters for the future. More information can be accessed at www.dielectric.com.

