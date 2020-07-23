Sinclair's Jennifer Rieffer Becomes Vice President/General Manager In Flint, Michigan

FLINT, Mich., July 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: SBGI) announced that Jennifer Rieffer has been promoted to Vice President/General Manager for WSMH (FOX) in Flint, Michigan effective August 3, 2020. Ms. Rieffer will also oversee Sinclair's provision of services to WEYI (NBC) and WBSF (CW) under joint sales agreements. Ms. Rieffer is currently Vice President/General Manager of WDKY (FOX) in Lexington, KY. The announcement was made by Rob Weisbord, President of Broadcast and Chief Advertising Revenue Officer.

In making the announcement, Mr. Weisbord said, "We are fortunate Jennifer has been a part of the Sinclair family for 25 years and counting. While we know Lexington will surely miss her, we are excited about the opportunities she can create for us in Flint, Michigan."

"Sinclair has provided me the opportunity to advance my career time and time again over the course of the last 25 years," commented Ms. Rieffer. "I am excited and energized for my newest chapter in Flint. I look forward to working with the team, continuing the history of success they have achieved in the market."

Ms. Rieffer began her career at WDKY-TV Lexington in 1995 as a traffic assistant. She subsequently held roles including Local Sales Assistant, Marketing Consultant, Sales Promotions Manager, and Sales Manager before being promoted to Vice President/General Manager in 2018. Ms. Rieffer holds a Bachelor of Science from Morehead State University.

Sinclair is a diversified media company and leading provider of local sports and news. The Company owns and/or operates 23 regional sports network brands; owns, operates and/or provides services to 191 television stations in 89 markets; is a leading local news provider in the country; owns multiple national networks; and has TV stations affiliated with all the major broadcast networks. Sinclair's content is delivered via multiple platforms, including over-the-air, multi-channel video program distributors, and digital platforms. The Company regularly uses its website as a key source of Company information which can be accessed at www.sbgi.net.

Contact: Rob Weisbord, President of Broadcast and Chief Advertising Revenue Officer

(410) 568-1500

SOURCE Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.sbgi.net

