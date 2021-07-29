Sincro and Tekion Announce First Real-Time Integration Between Automotive Dealer Management System and Dealer Websites

SEATTLE and PLEASANTON, Calif., July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Automotive digital marketing leader Sincro and transformative cloud-native platform company Tekion today announced the first API-based direct two-way integration of a dealer management system (DMS) and dealer websites in real time. Dealers using a Sincro website and Tekion's Automotive Retail Cloud can now access accurate data synced simultaneously between both technologies. This improves the buying experience for consumers, who will see up-to-date vehicle inventory and pricing information as well as receive personalized communications from dealers.

Sincro drives performance for dealers through a fusion of intelligent technology, expert services and strategic insight. Tekion's Automotive Retail Cloud (ARC) is the first and fastest cloud-native retail platform including all functionalities of a DMS and accompanying tech stack to run a seamless retail business. With this integration, dealers can take advantage of:

Dealers with a Sincro website and Tekion's Automotive Retail Cloud can now sync data in real time between technologies. Tweet this

Accurate online inventory and pricing – DMS data is sent to and from the website, updating information instantly so consumers can view and shop for vehicles that are actually in stock with accurate pricing.

– DMS data is sent to and from the website, updating information instantly so consumers can view and shop for vehicles that are actually in stock with accurate pricing. Personalized marketing – Customer and sales information from Tekion ARC arrives in Sincro's digital marketing platform via the cloud, enabling dealers to market with relevant, highly tailored messaging in real time at no additional cost. Communications can range from dealership promotions, services and reminders to Facebook advertising.

– Customer and sales information from Tekion ARC arrives in Sincro's digital marketing platform via the cloud, enabling dealers to market with relevant, highly tailored messaging in real time at no additional cost. Communications can range from dealership promotions, services and reminders to Facebook advertising. Improved efficiency – Tekion takes consumer data from Sincro websites and removes duplicate records. With one consolidated view of the shopper, dealers can access comprehensive information for more meaningful interactions during the sales process.

"This partnership is an important step towards executing our vision of bringing modern retail experiences to life for automotive consumers," said Jay Vijayan, Founder and CEO of Tekion. "We look forward to deepening our integrations with Sincro so that dealers have the data and insights they need to compete and win in today's market."

"Sincro has been a strong industry voice advocating for more open ecosystems to reduce friction in automotive marketing," said Sincro President Jen Cole. "Simultaneous two-way integrations will enable dealers to harness the power of their data, which improves their efficiency and overall performance. We're excited to join forces with Tekion for this milestone that propels the industry toward the online experiences that today's consumers expect."

The two companies plan to further their partnership with integrations that will drive more innovation and dealer benefits in modern automotive retailing. Dealers interested in connecting their Sincro and Tekion solutions can visit www.sincrodigital.com/Contact or https://tekion.com/.

About Sincro

Sincro, an Ansira company, provides auto dealers a seamless approach to digital marketing brought to life by intelligent technology, expert services, and powerful strategic insight. Sincro solves complex marketing problems for retailers through offerings that include a modern digital storefront, coordinated omnichannel marketing campaigns, local search strategies and consulting. Sincro is the leading provider of local marketing services and technologies for automotive clients, driving more than 83 million monthly unique visitors through a cross-channel landscape. For more, visit SincroDigital.com .

About Tekion

Disrupting a 50-year reliance on aging Dealer Management System platforms, Tekion has challenged the paradigm with the first and fastest cloud-native automotive retail platform, Automotive Retail Cloud (ARC). This transformative dealership software platform uses cutting-edge technology, big data, machine learning, and AI to seamlessly bring together OEMs, retailers/dealers and consumers. With its highly configurable integration and greater customer engagement capabilities, ARC is simplifying the dealer/consumer relationship and journey. Founded in the Silicon Valley, Tekion employs over 1,000 innovators globally. For more information, visit www.tekion.com.

