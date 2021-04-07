Sindhi Foundation to undertake Long Walk to raise awareness of environment, climate and human rights issues

NEW YORK, April 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Sindhi Foundation is conducting a 350-mile march to support their on-going mission supporting the fight against human rights violations, climate crisis and environmental injustices. The Long Walk for Freedom, Nature, and Love will begin outside the United Nations in New York City on April 7th and will end in Washington D.C. April 29th.

At various stops delegates will meet community members, human rights groups and political leaders. In Washington, D.C., an event with members of the United States Congress is planned. "I have had the honor of getting to know more about the Sindhi people and I am with you in your efforts to call for action on climate change and environmental justice," Congressman Adam Schiff said.

Additional backing has come from Congressmen Jamie Raskin & Brad Sherman and Congresswomen Eleanor Holmes & Carolyn B. Maloney who stated, "I strongly urge activists to support the Long Walk."

Endorsements include: Sunrise Movement (Philadelphia), Torture Abolition & Survivors Support Coalition, Ambazonia Recognition Collaborative Council, International Campaign for Tibet, Dr. Lobsang Sangay President of Central Tibetan Administration, American Kurdish Information Network, Hindu American Foundation, Center for Victims of Torture, Psychologists for Social Responsibility, Bangladesh Hindu Buddhist Christian Unity Council (USA), International Coalition Against Enforced Disappearances, International Interfaith Service Initiative, Armenian Council of America, political activist Noam Chomsky, María Adela Antokoletz, Latin American Federation of Associations of Relatives of Disappeared, independent human rights activist Richard Benkin, Catholic nun Sister Dianna Ortiz, artist Mahirwan Mamtani, Noam Chomsky's Gatekeeper Bev Stohl, filmmaker & activist Sapna Bhavnani, Sindhi travel writer Emily Hauze, Quaker John Salzberg, photographer Jonathan Banks, Reverend Charles Hoffacker, civil litigation attorney Maria Leonard Olsen, actor Brian Thompson, University of Maryland Professor Emeritus Laveen Kanal, Professor & CEO of Embedor Technologies Gul Agha, musician & actor Monica Dogra.

2021 Itinerary:

April 7 - New York City

April 8 - Newark

April 10 - Edison

April 12 - Princeton

April 15 - Philadelphia

April 17 - Wilmington

April 25 - Baltimore

April 28 - Maryland

April 29 – Washington DC

