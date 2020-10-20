Sine Draco Aviation Development Announces the Selection of Ascent Aviation Services for its A321-200 SDF Passenger to Freighter Conversion

Sine Draco selects Ascent Aviation Services for prototype A321-200 SDF passenger to freighter conversion. Tweet this

"The selection and partnership with Ascent Aviation Services to perform the conversion of Sine Draco's prototype A321-200 airplane is a significant milestone for our conversion program," says Sine Draco's Chief Executive Officer, Alex Deriugin. "Ascent Aviation Services is known as an international leader in aircraft modification, repair and overhaul and we are excited to add their expertise to our global team."

Ascent Aviation Services will be performing the modification of the airplane by completing the touch labor, modification planning and inspection requirements. Ascent will also be completing a heavy check during the modification and providing maintenance support during the ground and flight test program following conversion.

"It is an honor to have been selected to partner with Sine Draco on the passenger to freighter conversion of the prototype A321-200 aircraft," says Dave Querio, President, Ascent Aviation Services. "The experience with conversions that the Sine Draco team possesses along with their global outreach will ensure that this program is highly successful. We are thrilled to be a part of their global team."

Sine Draco is a multi-national corporation with headquarters in Nanchang, Jiangxi Province, China with a subsidiary in Bellevue, Washington, USA. Sine Draco provides a wide range of management, certification, technical, design and engineering services for the international commercial aviation industry. For more information, please visit www.sinedraco.com.

Ascent Aviation Services, with two locations in southern Arizona, is one of the largest CFR 14 CFR Part 145 certified MRO's in the world providing fully integrated aviation maintenance, repair and overhaul, storage, and reclamation services to owners, operators, and lessors of wide body, narrow body, and regional aircraft. For more information, please visit www.ascentmro.com.

SOURCE Sine Draco Aviation Technology, Ltd.

Related Links

https://www.sinedraco.com

