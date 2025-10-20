Sinecure, Inc. Acquires The Second Shift, Expanding its Total Talent Solution Framework to Power a New Era in On-Demand Work

Acquisition expands Sinecure, Inc.'s service offering to include the premier network for flexible, project-based talent

NEW YORK, Oct. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sinecure, Inc., the technology-powered talent advisory, today announced its acquisition of The Second Shift, the pioneering platform connecting highly skilled women with on-demand and project-based opportunities.

The acquisition strengthens Sinecure's Total Talent Solution (TTS), which combines specialized recruiting firms and its AI-powered workflow automation platform, Sinecure.ai. By integrating The Second Shift, Sinecure expands its offering to include a curated network of experienced professional women available for project-based, fractional and long-term roles. As the only talent partner building an integrated infrastructure that connects on-demand leadership, scalable recruiting, executive search and AI automation into one cohesive model, Sinecure continues to redefine how organizations access and manage talent.

"The Second Shift gives our clients immediate access to senior-level on-demand talent adding a critical capability to our Total Talent Solution," said Joel Wright, CEO of Sinecure, Inc. "Its expertise in fractional roles enhances how we help leaders design and scale their workforce strategies. It's a natural extension of the tech-enabled talent infrastructure we are building for the future of work because it gives our clients even more control and agility across any business context, especially in times of market volatility.

Founded in 2014, The Second Shift has become a trusted resource for companies seeking senior-level expertise in marketing, finance, HR and other key functions. Its network has built a reputation for both the caliber of its talent pool and the speed and efficiency of its matching process.

"When we launched The Second Shift to pioneer flexible and remote work, the concept was largely misunderstood," said Co-founder Gina Hadley. "Our motto, 'Make Work Work for You,' captured our mission: helping women remain active in the workforce through meaningful, flexible opportunities has since become integral to how organizations attract and retain talent. Today, our mission is more vital than ever, and partnering with Sinecure gives us the reach, technology and infrastructure to dramatically scale that impact."

The Second Shift will continue to operate under its brand, with Hadley remaining in a leadership role alongside Partner and CFO Kemp Steib. With Sinecure's unique network of specialized recruiting and advisory firms powered by the Sinecure.ai platform, the addition of The Second Shift's on-demand capabilities secures Sinecure's position as the most comprehensive talent infrastructure built for the future of work.

About The Second Shift

Founded in 2014, The Second Shift is a platform that connects businesses with highly skilled women looking for flexible, project-based work. With thousands of members and a growing roster of corporate clients, The Second Shift helps organizations fill critical roles quickly while keeping talented professionals engaged in the workforce. Learn more at thesecondshift.com.

About Sinecure, Inc.

Sinecure, Inc. is a curated collection of specialty talent firms transforming how companies build high-performing teams. It is unique in offering a full suite of products and services that integrates the power of AI with the care and insight of trusted advisors through the first fully adaptable talent model called the Total Talent Solution. Through this combination, Sinecure helps companies from high-growth startups to global enterprises turn talent strategy into a competitive advantage. Learn more at sinecure-inc.com.

