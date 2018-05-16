Sinefa Releases Network Benchmarks to Support TM Forum's Open Digital Architecture Initiative

NICE, France, May 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Sinefa, a network data intelligence company, is introducing its new Network Benchmarks at Digital Transformation World 2018. This innovative crowd-sourced network traffic insights service allows enterprises to benchmark their digital transformation efforts and compare the performance of their business-critical, cloud applications (e.g., Salesforce, Office 365) with other organizations in similar industries and geographies.

Sinefa's Network Benchmarks allow enterprises to discover what is possible by benchmarking digital transformation efforts against the rest of the industry. A new cloud service offering that CSPs can immediately offer to their enterprise customers, Network Benchmarks supports the networks of today and the software programmable networks of tomorrow.

"Armed with network intelligence, CIOs can make informed, improved decisions on their digital transformation efforts such as network changes, applications investments, security and cloud," says Con Nikolouzakis, CEO at Sinefa. "Best practice is to benchmark their network before, during and after major releases on their digital transformation journey."

Sinefa's Network Benchmarks provides organizations with a cloud network latency benchmark and cloud network performance health benchmark. Network Benchmarks is aligned with the principles of Open Digital Architecture (ODA) with cloud-based services and zero-touch operations. The ODA offers an industry-agreed blueprint, language and set of key design principles to follow. It will provide pragmatic pathways for the journey from maintaining monolithic, legacy software solutions towards managing nimble, cloud-based capabilities that can be orchestrated using AI.

Sinefa's open API platform provides customer-facing network-traffic visibility services for CSPs and feeds into the knowledge tier of the Open Digital Architecture. Sinefa's traffic intelligence is a digital transformation enabler that provides digital service assurance with cross-platform support spanning existing physical networks as well as SDN and virtual network architectures. Real-time knowledge of network usage and performance is a key requirement for AI orchestration.

Network Benchmarks establishes industry and geographic performance benchmarks by intelligently storing, analyzing and querying vast amounts of crowd-sourced data in an anonymized data lake.

In addition to supporting digital transformation efforts, Network Benchmarks provides organizations with a comparison of application performance metrics, including latency and application health, against industry benchmarks. Network Benchmarks provides context for network insights and allows for quick and easy comparisons by industry or geography.

"The rapid migration to the digital world means that an increasing number of organizations are relying on third-party applications, services and network infrastructure," added Nikolouzakis. "These organizations lack visibility into app performance and have no way to measure how they stack up against their competitors, comparable organizations in the same geography or organizations using the same service provider. Without solid benchmarking data, it is impossible for these organizations to know what great app performance looks like. Network Benchmarks provides industry benchmarks and equips these organizations with a whole new level of actionable insights. "

About Sinefa

Powered by real-time network traffic intelligence, Sinefa provides enterprise-wide insights to help businesses drive their digital experience and transformation. Sinefa's cloud-native architecture enables pervasive and agnostic traffic-visibility coverage of hybrid networks and clouds - legacy WANs, branch/edge, software-defined, NFV, cloud and multi-tenanted environments. Extreme simplicity of deployment enables fast network and traffic coverage to create a data lake which provides unprecedented, customer-facing visibility.

From the world's largest enterprise and telecommunication companies to SMBs, Sinefa powers businesses around the world with immediate insights and intuitive design. Sinefa has customers in more than 20 countries around the world, throughout South America, the U.S., Asia, Australia and Europe. For more information, visit www.sinefa.com.

