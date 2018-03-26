Sinemia vs. MoviePass: The Battle of the Monthly Movie Ticket Plans Begins

LOS ANGELES, March 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The latest battle to catch film buffs' attention is the war taking place between Sinemia and MoviePass. While MoviePass once reigned supreme as America's most popular monthly movie ticket subscription service, the recent US invasion of Sinemia has many MoviePass members switching sides.

"As a fellow film-lover, I firmly believe there is much more to the movie-going experience than simply projecting a film on a screen. We want to see it on the best screen, with the best sound, and while sitting in the best seat. We don't want to stress about sold-out tickets and theater limitations. And, to be frank, we certainly don't want to watch the latest action blockbuster in basic 2D," says Rifat Oguz, founder of Sinemia. "Sinemia was designed to elevate the movie theater subscription model in a way that frequent movie-goers could receive significant savings, without having to sacrifice the quality of their experience."

While MoviePass is fighting the "movie ticket plan war" via daily tickets and price slashing, Sinemia's plan of attack includes a more sustainable business model that focuses on long-term satisfaction.

"We are interested in building a movie ticket subscription service that will be around for the long haul," says Oguz. "We are steadily growing by more than 50 percent each month and are seeing more than 20 million monthly visitors to our site globally. I am confident this success has much to do with our dedication to not only financial savings for our members, but also our ability to give them a high-quality movie theater experience."

Already dominating in the United Kingdom, Turkey, Australia, and Canada, Sinemia came to the US with an arsenal of features and perks that have yet to be seen by any other monthly movie ticket plan in the country. In addition to offering the flexibility to use the membership toward 3D and IMAX tickets at virtually any theater, Sinemia also stands out by offering advanced ticketing to its members.

As the Movie Ticket Plan War wages on, the victor will most likely be decided by American movie-goers preference: high quantity or high quality? Stay tuned.

