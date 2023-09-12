Sineng Electric Expands Annual Production Capacity of PCS and BESS by 15GW

News provided by

Sineng Electric

12 Sep, 2023, 10:00 ET

WUXI, China, Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sineng Electric, the global leading supplier of PV and energy storage inverters, announced the expansion of its manufacturing capacity for Power Conversion Systems (PCS) and Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS), adding an impressive 15GW to meet the surging global demand. This week, Wu Qiang, Chairman of Sineng Electric and Viktor Duan, CEO of Sineng Electric attended the groundbreaking ceremony.

Continue Reading

In the context of the ongoing energy transformation, energy storage stands as a significant cornerstone, ensuring the reliability and stability of the power grid. The enhanced supply chain and decreasing costs have sparked renewed growth in the energy storage sector. According to S&P Global, gross capacity additions for grid-connected energy storage are projected to exceed 100GWh in 2023, with cumulative additions surpassing 1TWh by 2028. Notably, in 2022, Sineng's energy storage products witnessed a surge in sales revenue, reaching 1.02 billion yuan, with a staggering 621.85% growth compared to the previous year. As of August 2023, the company has successfully shipped over 5GW of PCS worldwide.

Given the prevailing industry dynamics, Sineng Electric has decided to invest in a new manufacturing facility in Wuxi, China, which will cover an area of 8 hectares. The construction is expected to be completed by the end of 2024, with manufacturing scheduled to commence in 2025, ultimately reaching full production capacity by 2029.

Chairman Wu Qiang extended his heartfelt appreciation to all stakeholders for their support. He stated, "This expansion signifies a momentous stride for the company, enabling us to methodically enhance our manufacturing capacity and improve customer service in the global market."

About Sineng

Sineng Electric Co., Ltd. is the global leading supplier of a comprehensive product portfolio including PV inverters and energy storage systems for utility-scale, commercial, and residential applications. With four R&D centers, 40GW annual production capacity and top-notch resources, Sineng's unwavering commitment to technological innovation has enabled more people to access cost-effective, reliable, and sustainable energy.

SOURCE Sineng Electric

Also from this source

Sineng Electric Forma uma Parceria Estratégica com a FiberX e Assina um Acordo de 90MW no Brasil

Intersolar South America 2023: Sineng Electric Apresenta Novas Possibilidades de Transição Energética Global

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.