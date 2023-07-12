SineWave Raises More Than $160 Million to Transform the Enterprise Tech Market

News provided by

SineWave Ventures

12 Jul, 2023, 11:15 ET

WASHINGTON, July 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SineWave Ventures, a Silicon Valley and Washington DC-based venture capital firm, announced the close of a $160.3 million Fund III raise. The SineWave fund is oversubscribed by 30 percent, countering national narratives of a challenging venture capital climate.

In its announcement in Washington, SineWave noted that it has already returned its limited partners a remarkable seven times what they have invested, with expectations of even higher returns in the future. SineWave's concentrated portfolio focuses on enterprise technologies that advance both commercial and public sector customer requirements, enhance data analytics and cybersecurity, encourage collaborative data science, and enable new levels of enterprise performance.

SineWave, a top 5 percentile fund per Cambridge Associates, currently has more than $300 million committed across diversified funds.

"Our team acts with strict financial discipline, can spot real enterprise solutions, and leverages unparalleled connections and understanding of both the commercial space and public sector to outperform the broader VC market," said SineWave founder Yanev Suissa.

The team at SineWave has the unique ability to bridge Silicon Valley and Washington DC, which is advantageous in any economic environment, but especially critical during private market downturns when public sector investments in technology continue to grow. The team works closely with startups to access federal contracts and navigate commercial business opportunities, creating an environment where portfolio companies can succeed.

SOURCE SineWave Ventures

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.