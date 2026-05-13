SING FOR HOPE CELEBRATES 25 YEARS OF ART FOR ALL WITH RETURN OF SING FOR HOPE PIANOS NEW YORK CITY 2026

Laura Linney to be honored with 2026 Sing for Hope Art for All Award as part of Annual Launch Celebration at Fosun Plaza on May 18

Following the launch event, these 25 Sing for Hope Pianos will be placed across New York City for public play, inspiring community and connection

NEW YORK, May 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sing for Hope, a leading nonprofit transforming communities through the power of the arts, officially kicks off its landmark 25th anniversary year on Monday, May 18, 2026, with the return of its signature activation: Sing for Hope Pianos NYC.

Sing for Hope, Fosun, 28 Liberty

From 9:00 AM - 3:00 PM, New York City's Fosun Plaza (28 Liberty Street) will transform into an interactive, open-air gallery, inviting the public to play and engage with 25 new artist-designed Sing for Hope Pianos. At 12:00 PM, a celebratory special program will feature performances by the Sing for Hope HandaHarmony Youth Chorus, The Marching Cobras, Sonya Balsara & Rodney Ingram from the hit Broadway musical Aladdin, Ray Angry of The Roots, and Sing for Hope Co-Founders Monica Yunus & Camille Zamora.

"As we celebrate 25 years of Sing for Hope, we are filled with gratitude for the extraordinary community of artists, partners, and supporters who have made this journey possible," said Sing for Hope Co-Founder Camille Zamora. Sing for Hope Co-Founder Monica Yunus continued, "The Sing for Hope Pianos have always been a symbol of what is possible when the arts are accessible to all. This milestone season is both a reflection of how far we've come and an invitation to continue building a more hopeful, creative world together."

A highlight of the free midday celebration will be the presentation of the 2026 Sing for Hope Art for All Award to award-winning actress, director, and arts advocate Laura Linney. The award recognizes an individual whose career and character demonstrate an exceptional commitment to arts engagement and accessibility. Previous honorees have included Tony Bennett, Renée Fleming, Daphne Rubin-Vega, Lea Salonga, Jane Fonda, and Paul Shaffer, among others.

Immediately following the launch event, the 25 SFH Pianos will be deployed to NYC Parks and public spaces across all five boroughs for a three-week citywide residency. This collaborative activation invites and empowers the public to become part of the art itself, fostering spontaneous performance and breaking down barriers to arts access for all. Locations and further details to be announced.

"The arts are not merely decorative; they are essential tools for diplomacy and human development," said Dr. Haruhisa Handa, Chairman of the International Foundation for Arts and Culture and Sing for Hope Global Patron. "When we support Sing for Hope, we invest in the only language that can truly unite the world."

Beyond the three-week public residency, the Sing for Hope Pianos remain a year-round cornerstone of the organization's mission. Following their time on the streets, each instrument is permanently placed at a partner school, hospital, or community center to provide a lifetime of music and healing. The Sing for Hope Pianos represent one of the organization's five creative programs, alongside Education, Public Health & Wellbeing, Cultural Diplomacy, and Creative Workforce Development.

This year's collection features diverse designs by Sing for Hope Visual Artist Partners, selected through a competitive open Request for Proposal process that drew talent from across the creative community. The 2026 roster includes: Adam Suerte, Almonte Studio, Baz Murnin, Calicho Arevalo, Christopher Spinelli, Corey Paige Bloomberg, Elle Liu, Irene Vandian, Jason Naylor, Jenna Elluzzi, Kimmarii, Laura Alvarez, Maria Tonelli Smith, May Yu, Naderson Saint Pierre, Natalie Romero, Oladimeji Alabi, Paul DEO, Rangoli Mittal, Red Hook Art Project Youth & Joan Di Lieto, Sally Chen, Vanesa Álvarez, Yuke Li, and the Broadway casts of Aladdin and The Lion King.

"Fosun Plaza is proud to once again welcome Sing for Hope and this extraordinary celebration of art, community, and connection," said Jiyu Zhang, Co-COO of Four Trees Capital Management. "As we mark this milestone 25th anniversary, we are honored to shape our plaza into a space where New Yorkers and visitors alike can come together through the universal language of music in the heart of Lower Manhattan."

For this year's event, Sing for Hope has partnered with Belong Center, a nonprofit dedicated to addressing the growing epidemic of loneliness by fostering real-world connection and community. Grounded in the belief that belonging is a fundamental human need, Belong Center creates experiences and spaces that bring people together in meaningful ways. At Fosun Plaza, the organization will host a dedicated communal area designed to encourage conversation, connection, and new friendships—offering a natural extension of Sing for Hope's mission to unite people through shared creative experiences.

For more information about the Sing for Hope Pianos NYC: 2026, including location details, please visit singforhope.org/pianos/nyc26

About Sing for Hope

Sing for Hope harnesses the power of the arts to create a better world. Our creative programs bring hope, healing, and connection to millions of people in hospitals, schools, care facilities, and public spaces worldwide. A nonprofit organization founded in New York City in response to the events of 9/11, Sing for Hope partners with hundreds of community-based organizations, mobilizes thousands of artists in creative service, and produces artist-created Sing for Hope Pianos across the US and around the world. The official Cultural Partner of the World Summit of Nobel Peace Laureates, Sing for Hope champions art for all because we believe the arts have an unmatched capacity to uplift, unite, and heal.Sing for Hope's work is made possible by the Sing for Hope Founders' Circle: The International Foundation for Arts and Culture (Dr. Haruhisa Handa, Sing for Hope Global Patron), Arnhold Foundation in loving memory of Sissy and Henry Arnhold, The Thea Petschek Iervolino Foundation, The Anna-Maria & Stephen Kellen Foundation, Jacqueline Novogratz and Chris Anderson, Pershing Square Philanthropies, The Seedlings Foundation, and Ann Ziff; and the generosity of public donors. Learn more at singforhope.org.

About Fosun Plaza

Located in the heart of Lower Manhattan, Fosun Plaza serves as the vibrant open-air hub and premier retail destination of the landmark 28 Liberty office tower. Spanning an expansive 2.5-acre granite plaza and seamlessly integrated with multi-level subterranean retail spaces, Fosun Plaza is more than just a transit point—it is a curated cultural and lifestyle destination. The 38,000-square-foot penthouse at 28 Liberty is home to restaurateur Danny Meyer's latest endeavor, Manhatta, a restaurant and bar with sweeping panoramic views of the NYC skyline. Court 16, Alamo Drafthouse, Socceroof are among the experiential tenants of the 200,000-square-foot retail space at the base of the building. By blending world-class art installations, diverse dining options, and year-round cultural programming and diverse experiential lifestyle brands, the Plaza fosters a dynamic environment where the district's rich history meets the energy of modern New York City.

Images

Select images of past Sing for Hope Pianos events available for download here

singforhope.org/press

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SOURCE Sing for Hope