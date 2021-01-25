Singapore Access Control System Market Report 2020: COVID-19 Pandemic is Expected to Adversely Impact the Market

DUBLIN, Jan. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Singapore Access Control System Market (2020-2026): Market Forecast by Types, by Applications, by Regions, and Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Singapore Access Control System Market revenue size is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.1% during 2020-2026.



The Singapore Access Control System marketis anticipated to grow at a significant rate over the forecast period on account of latest technological innovations along with the rising adoption of cloud computing platforms.



Moreover, government initiatives such as Infocomm Media 2025 and Singapore Smart Nation vision would play a pivotal role in raising digital capabilities to pursue technological innovations which would further propel the demand for access control system market in the country. However, the outburst of COVID-19 pandemic is expected to adversely impact the Singapore access control systems market on account of the nationwide lockdown being imposed by the government resulting in the closure of all sort of business operations in the country which would, in turn, impact the demand and supply of access control systems.

Public-private partnerships along with huge investments made by the government in developing country's infrastructure, particularly transportation networks such as the expansion of Changi International Airport and the development of mass rapid transit would increase the demand for access control systems over the coming years. Moreover, growing hotel chains, shopping malls, data centers would propel the access control system market over the forecast period owing to the increasing concerns related to security.

Based on types, card reader access control systems accounted for major market revenue share while the biometric access control system is expected to grow at a substantial rate over the coming years on account of its widespread usage in office and residential buildings to improve security and prevent trespassing by perpetrators. On the basis of applications, commercial offices, government & transport and banking & finance hold a prominent market revenue share and is anticipated to retain the same over the coming years.

The Singapore Access Control System market report comprehensively covers the Singapore Access Control System market by types, by applications and by regions. Singapore Access Control System market report provides an unbiased and detailed analysis of the Access Control System market on-going trends, opportunities/high growth areas, market drivers which would help the stakeholders to device and align their market strategies according to the current and future market dynamics.

Key Highlights:

Singapore Access Control System Market Overview

Singapore Access Control System Market Outlook

Singapore Access Control System Market Size and Forecast for the period, 2016-2026F

Historical Data of Singapore Access Control System Market Revenues and Volume for the period, 2016-2019

Market size and Forecast of Singapore Access Control System Market Revenues and Volume until 2026F

Historical Data of Singapore Access Control System Market Revenues and Volume for the period, By Types, 2016-2019

Market size and Forecast of Singapore Access Control System Market Revenues and Volume, By Types until 2026F

Historical Data of Singapore Access Control System Market Revenues for the period, By Applications, 2016-2019

Market size and Forecast of Singapore Access Control System Market Revenues, By Applications until 2026F

Historical Data of Singapore Access Control System Market Revenues for the period, By Regions, 2016-2019

Market size and Forecast of Singapore Access Control System Market Revenues, By Regions until 2026F

Market Drivers and Restraints

Singapore Access Control System Market Trends and Industry Life Cycle

Porter's Five Force Analysis

Singapore Access Control System Market Opportunity Assessment

Singapore Access Control System Market Revenue Share, By Company

Singapore Access Control System Market Overview on Competitive Benchmarking

Company Profiles

Key Strategic Recommendations

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2.Introduction

3.Singapore Access Control System Market Overview

3.1. Singapore Access Control System Market Revenues and Volume, 2016-2026F

3.2.Singapore Access Control System Market - Industry Life Cycle

3.3.Singapore Access Control System Market - Porter's Five Forces Model

3.4.Singapore Access Control System Market Revenue Share, By Types, 2019 & 2026F

3.5.Singapore Access Control System Market Revenue Share, By Applications, 2019 & 2026F

3.6.Singapore Access Control System Market Revenue Share, By Regions, 2019 & 2026F

4.Singapore Access Control System Market Dynamics

4.1. Impact Analysis

4.2. Market Drivers

4.3. Market Restraints

5.Singapore Access Control System Market Trends

6. Singapore Card Reader Access Control System Market Overview

6.1. Singapore Card Reader Access Control System Market Revenues and Volume, 2016-2026F

6.2. Singapore Card Reader Access Control System Market Revenue and Volume Share, By Types, 2019 & 2926F

6.2.1. Singapore Contact Card Reader Access Control System Market Revenues and Volume, 2016-2026F

6.2.2. Singapore Contactless Card Reader Access Control System Market Revenues and Volume, 2016-2026F

7. Singapore Biometric Access Control System Market Overview

7.1. SingaporeBiometric Access Control System Market Revenues and Volume, 2016-2026F

7.2. SingaporeBiometric Access Control System Market Revenue and Volume Share, By Types, 2019 & 2026F

7.2.1. Singapore Fingerprint Biometric Access Control System Market Revenues and Volume, 2016-2026F

7.2.2. Singapore Iris Biometric Access Control System Market Revenues and Volume, 2016-2026F

7.2.3. Singapore Other Biometric Access Control System Market Revenues and Volume, 2016-2026F

8. Singapore Access Control System Market Overview, By Applications

8.1. Singapore Banking and Finance Access Control System Market Revenues, 2016-2026F

8.2. Singapore Government and Transportation Access Control System Market Revenues, 2016-2026F

8.3. Singapore Retail and Logistics Access Control System Market Revenues, 2016-2026F

8.4. Singapore Commercial Offices Access Control System Market Revenues, 2016-2026F

8.5. Singapore Industrial and Manufacturing Access Control System Market Revenues, 2016-2026F

8.6. Singapore Residential Access Control System Market Revenues, 2016-2026F

8.7. Singapore Hospitality and Healthcare Access Control System Market Revenues, 2016-2026F

8.8 Singapore Educational Institutions Access Control System Market Revenues, 2016-2026F

9. Singapore Access Control System Market Overview, By Regions

9.1. Singapore Access Control System Market Revenues, By Northern Region, 2016-2026F

9.2. Singapore Access Control System Market Revenues, By Central Region, 2016-2026F

9.3. Singapore Access Control System Market Revenues, By Southern Region, 2016-2026F

9.4. Rest of Singapore Access Control System Market Revenues, 2016-2026F

10. Singapore Access Control System Market - Key Performance Indicators

11. Singapore Access Control System Market Opportunity Assessment

11.1. Singapore Access Control System Market Opportunity Assessment, By Types, 2026F

11.2. Singapore Access Control System Market Opportunity Assessment, By Applications, 2026F

12. Singapore Access Control System Market Competitive Landscape

12.1.Singapore Access Control System Market Competitive Benchmarking By Operating Parameters

12.2.Singapore Access Control System Market Revenue Share, By Company, 2019

13. Company Profiles

13.1. Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co., Ltd.

13.2. Honeywell International Inc.

13.3. Johnson Controls International PLC

13.4. Axis Communications AB

13.5. Schneider Electric SE

13.6. Bosch Security Systems Inc.

13.7. Assa Abloy AB

13.8. Dormakaba Holding AG

13.9. Hanwha Techwin Co. Ltd.

13.10. Avigilon Corporation

14. Key Strategic Recommendations

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/bk0hsp

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

