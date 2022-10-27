Singapore Airlines Goes Live with New Integrated Cargo Management System, Powered by IBS Software's iCargo Platform

SINGAPORE, Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Singapore Airlines (SIA) has successfully gone live with its new Integrated Cargo Management System (ICMS), powered by IBS Software's iCargo cargo management platform. The ICMS is a strategic initiative to future-proof SIA's core cargo platform by eliminating disparate cargo systems and bringing in the latest cloud technology to transform cargo operations and customer delivery.

iCargo supports SIA in its cargo business processes. The ICMS provides a single integrated cargo application for business users in Singapore and overseas, as well as a seamless interface with partners including general sales agents, ground handling agents, and freight forwarders, simplifying the end-to-end operations. Enhanced data quality and insights also allow SIA to make real-time, data-driven decisions across its sales, operations, and finance processes, while ensuring compliance with international regulations.

Since the ICMS went live on 1 August 2022, approximately 1,500 users across sales, operations, and finance industries have benefited from the system, with iCargo enabling more than 24,000 flights, creating 202,000 bookings and 192,000 airway bills, as well as processing and responding to 8.5 million incoming messages.

IBS Software's Consulting and Digital Transformation (CDx) business provided user acceptance testing (UAT) support to SIA. The UAT focused on business process transformation and change management efficiency, with inputs from more than 100 end users across the world, and end-to-end testing involving more than 20 upstream and downstream messaging systems.

"The Covid-19 pandemic has greatly accelerated the need for digital transformation, especially given the important role that air freight plays in critical supply chains, as well as the need for greater supply chain visibility to improve resilience. IBS Software's iCargo platform is a key element in SIA's digitalisation efforts to enable it to serve its customers even better, respond more quickly to changes in the marketplace and improve work processes, while allowing it to stay compliant and update-to-date with global industry standards and initiatives," said Mr Chin Yau Seng, Senior Vice President Cargo at Singapore Airlines.

"It is an honour to work with SIA, a team that recognises the transformative impact of digitalising air cargo and is dedicated to creating innovative customer experiences that will enable it to capitalise on the air cargo opportunities ahead," said Ashok Rajan, Head of Cargo & Logistics Solutions at IBS Software. "We are beyond excited to continue to work with SIA on the ICMS to deliver even further capabilities and business benefits in the future."

The second phase of the implementation is planned for in March 2023. This includes migrating the mail module, implementing mail revenue accounting, and rolling out new capabilities in sales, operations, and cargo revenue accounting modules.

iCargo is an integrated solution that supports end-to-end business functions such as cargo reservations, rating, manifesting, import and export operations, warehouse management, revenue accounting, air mail handling, as well as revenue management of cargo carrying airlines and ground handlers. iCargo follows the air cargo industry's best practices and is fully compliant with global industry standards and initiatives, such as Cargo iQ, C-XML, OneRecord, e-AWB, and e-Freight in general.

