Singapore Airshow 2026 Milestone Edition: 20 Years of Shaping the Aerospace Landscape as Asia-Pacific Drives Global Growth

SINGAPORE, Feb. 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Singapore Airshow 2026, organised and managed by Experia Events Pte Ltd, will take place from 3 to 8 February 2026 at the Changi Exhibition Centre, marking its 10th edition and 20 years of contribution to the global aerospace, defence and space sectors. The event arrives as Asia-Pacific accounts for 52% of global aviation industry growth in 2025, driven by the world's highest growth rates for passenger and cargo traffic.

Demonstrating the sector's momentum, the International Air Transport Association (IATA) projects airline net profits of US$41 billion in 2026, with passenger volumes exceeding 5 billion travellers. Asia-Pacific will continue to see strong demand in 2026, with load factors projected to reach 84.4% in 2026, an all-time high for the region.

As one of the world's most influential aerospace and defence exhibitions, Singapore Airshow 2026 will once again convene global industry leaders, business leaders, government and military delegations, innovators and investors to exchange ideas, forge partnerships and chart the next era of aerospace, defence and space.

A Global Platform for Aerospace and Defence

More than 1,000 participating companies from over 50 countries and regions will gather at Singapore Airshow 2026, representing the full spectrum of commercial aviation, defence, space, MRO, advanced manufacturing and emerging technologies.

Leading aerospace and defence firms including Airbus, CATIC, Bell, Boeing, COMAC, GE Aerospace, Gulfstream, Leonardo, Lockheed Martin, MBDA, Rolls-Royce, RTX, Saab, SIA Engineering, ST Engineering and Thales will be joined by a new wave of defence technology innovators. Companies such as Anduril, Helsing, Quantum Systems and Shield AI, alongside Quikbot in autonomous and uncrewed systems, DroneShield in counter-UAS, Edgecortix in AI computing, Hawkeye 360 in space-based intelligence and surveillance, Radia with the world's largest aircraft and Transcelestial with a laser-based space communications, reflecting the industry's transformation towards next-generation technologies and innovations.

Country pavilions from Australia, Austria, Canada, Czech Republic, France, Germany, Japan, Korea, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Switzerland, the United Kingdom and the United States will anchor the exhibition, with expanded representation from the Italian Trade Agency Pavilion and the China Pavilion, reinforcing the Airshow's position as Asia-Pacific's premier aerospace gateway. Collectively, these pavilions also occupy the largest total floor space ever in Singapore Airshow's history.

Singapore Airshow as an Economic Catalyst

Singapore Airshow's contribution extends well beyond the exhibition halls. The 2024 edition generated over S$391 million in economic activity while attracting more than 50,000 trade attendees and 60,000 public attendees. The 2026 edition is positioned to deliver similar scale, amplified by expanded programming including Space Summit 2026.

Singapore Airshow's economic contribution footprint cascades across Singapore's hospitality, transport, logistics and business services sectors, while catalysing longer-term value through investment flows, strategic partnerships, talent and workforce development.

"As aviation and defence adapt to shifts driven by sustainability and digitalisation, Singapore Airshow provides a neutral setting for stakeholders to engage and build partnerships with long-term relevance," said Mr Leck Chet Lam, Managing Director of Experia Events, organiser of Singapore Airshow. "Reaching our 10th edition reflects how Singapore Airshow has grown alongside the industry and how its role continues to expand, particularly as Asia-Pacific continues to drive the growth of the global aviation business."

Space Summit 2026: From Air to Orbit

For the first time, Singapore Airshow will extend its reach beyond Earth's atmosphere into Space with Space Summit 2026 (2 to 3 February 2026, Sands Expo and Convention Centre, Marina Bay Sands).

Backed by Singapore's Office for Space Technology & Industry (OSTIn) and the Economic Development Board (EDB), the Summit establishes Singapore as Asia-Pacific's focal point for space sector dialogue. Under the theme "New Frontiers: Shaping a Responsible and Inclusive Space Future," the program convenes policymakers, space agencies, investors and innovators to address infrastructure development, sustainable practices, capital deployment and the in-space economy — forecasted by McKinsey to reach US$1.8 trillion by 2035.

Across two days, Space Summit 2026 will feature keynote addresses, leadership dialogues and focused panels on launch system innovations, the future in-space economy and Asia-Pacific market growth. Confirmed participation includes senior representatives from major space agencies[1] such as the Asia-Pacific Space Cooperation Organisation (APSCO), Agência Espacial Brasileira (AEB), the German Space Agency (DLR), Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre (IN-SPACe), Malaysian Space Agency (MYSA), the Philippine Space Agency (PhilSA), Republic of Kazakhstan, UAE Space Agency.

The Summit will also see keynote insights from Michael Schoellhorn, Chief Executive Officer of Airbus Defence & Space, and perspectives from ST Engineering as a Founding Partner, together with a diverse line-up of senior female leaders from across the global space ecosystem.

With strong interest from the global space value chain, Space Summit 2026 will bridge the aviation and space sectors – enabling cross-industry collaboration across connectivity, emerging technologies and commercial space applications.

Advancing Sustainable Aviation

Asia-Pacific is accelerating sustainable aviation through early SAF mandates, regional production capacity and growing investments. This momentum positions Asia-Pacific as a critical proving ground for SAF commercialisation and sustainable aviation innovation. Industry projections indicate SAF will represent 4–5% of global jet fuel consumption by 2030, with Singapore targeting 1% SAF adoption by 2026.

Neste, the world's leading renewable fuels producer, returns as Sustainable Aviation Partner. The company will share operational insights at AeroForum on SAF scale-up, supply chain evolution and practical pathways to decarbonisation.

Fostering Innovation and Next-Generation Technologies

Singapore Airshow 2026 creates direct channels between emerging innovators and established industry players.

The What's Next startup platform showcases breakthrough technologies in aerospace and defence, while dedicated exhibition zones highlight digital aviation, sustainable propulsion systems and next-generation defence capabilities. These spaces facilitate collaboration across the value chain and accelerate the transition of ideas from development to deployment.

Strategic Forums and Industry Engagement

The trade program at Singapore Airshow 2026 is structured to address both immediate industry priorities and longer-horizon transformation:

assembles senior leadership and technical experts to examine market dynamics, defence spending trajectories, autonomy and human-machine teaming, cyber resilience, sustainable aviation implementation, advanced air mobility, workforce evolution and the commercialisation race for emerging technologies, in partnership with Alton Aviation Consultancy, Aviation Week Network, Bloomberg, FlightGlobal and NexAvian. AeroConnect , powered by AI-driven matchmaking, connects participants with high-value partnership and transaction opportunities across the trade days.





, powered by AI-driven matchmaking, connects participants with high-value partnership and transaction opportunities across the trade days. AeroCampus brings together training institutions, educators and industry partners to expose students and emerging professionals to education pathways, skills upgrading and evolving career opportunities in the aviation and defence industry.

Weekend@Airshow - Family-Friendly Excitement

Weekend@Airshow (7-8 February 2026) opens the event to the public, combining aerial performances with static aircraft displays of commercial, military and business aircraft. Families can engage with interactive exhibits while Singapore Airshow mascots Captain Leo and Leonette make appearances throughout both days.

Tickets are available via SISTIC, priced at SGD 39 for adults, SGD 19 for children aged 3 to 12, and SGD 250 for a group package (four tickets plus one car park label). Attendees will also be able to enjoy AeroPerks[3], an exclusive rewards programme offering special privileges and savings across Singapore with 57 participating dining, retail, lifestyle and entertainment partners – enhancing their visitor experience beyond Singapore Airshow.

The crowd-favourite flying display program will feature performances from the Republic of Singapore Air Force and 7 other foreign flying display participants, namely Airbus, Comac, the Indian Air Force, the Indonesian Air Force, the People's Liberation Army Air Force, the Royal Australian Air Force and the Royal Malaysian Air Force. Autograph sessions will be held with pilots flying in the aerial display program. Flying display timings are subject to change; visitors are advised to check the Singapore Airshow website for updates.

AeroLens: Two Decades in Focus

Commemorating 20 years of Singapore Airshow, AeroLens presents a curated photography exhibition documenting the event's evolution. Featuring works from distinguished aviation photographers including MAphotoSG and Plane's Portrait Aviation Media, the showcase captures the technical advancement, scale and human dimension of aerospace development across two decades.

[1] Comprehensive list of participating space agencies available in Appendix A [2] Full AeroForum agenda available in Appendix B [3] AeroPerks is available to all visitors with Singapore Airshow passes. Offer validity periods vary by partner. A full list of participating partners and offers is available on the Singapore Airshow website.

About Singapore Airshow

The biennial Singapore Airshow is one of the most influential international aerospace and defence exhibition for stakeholders to forge strategic alliances, collaborate for change to shape the future of the global aviation industry. Organised and managed by Experia Events Pte Ltd, Singapore Airshow 2026 will take place from 3-8 February 2026. For more information on Singapore Airshow, visit www.singaporeairshow.com

About Experia Events Pte Ltd

Specialist in conceptualising, creating and curating trade events of strategic interest that spur industry development, Experia brings together captains of industries from all over the world to inspire ideas and influence decisions that move the needle in strategic issues for global, national and societal needs and progress. With its genesis in the Singapore Airshow, one of the most influential airshows globally, Experia's portfolio of events has expanded to span aerospace, defence, government, lifestyle and space sectors today. Experia is certified with the Data Protection Trustmark issued by the Infocomm Media Development Authority of Singapore, ISO27001 Information Security Management System and the MICE Sustainability Certification. For more information, visit http://www.experiaevents.com

S/N Organisation Name 1 Asia-Pacific Space Cooperation Organisation 2 Brazilian Space Agency 3 Cambodia General Department of Radio Frequency Spectrum Resource Management, Ministry of Post and Telecommunications 4 European Space Agency 5 Geo-informatics and Space Technology Development Agency 6 German Space Agency at DLR 7 Indian National Space Promotion and Authorization Centre 8 Indonesian Space Agency 9 Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency 10 Laos Department of Technology and Innovation, Ministry of Technology and Communications 11 Malaysian Space Agency 12 Maldives Space Research Organisation 13 Ministry of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Development of the Republic of Kazakhstan 14 Myanmar Aerospace Engineering University, Ministry of Science & Technology 15 National Aeronautics and Space Administration 16 Philippine Space Agency 17 Spanish Space Agency 18 UAE Space Agency 19 Vietnam Space Centre

Vietnam Academy of Science and Technology

AeroForum Agenda Date Time Details 3 Feb, Tue 14:00 – 14:15 Airline Performance and Fleet Trends in Asia-Pacific



This region has long been one of the most dynamic in aviation with some of the best-known and most respected airline brands in the world, but it is also home to fast growing disruptors with new and exciting business models. Drawing on expert insights and data from Airline Business, this FlightGlobal presentation will examine the key fleet trends, network developments, and market drivers and look at who could be the sector's winners and losers in 2026 and beyond.



Speaker:

Mr. Murdo MORRISON FRAeS Head of Strategic Content FlightGlobal 14:15 – 15:15 Commercial Aviation Leadership Summit



Five prominent industry leaders join FlightGlobal's Murdo Morrison to discuss what will be driving the commercial aviation market across the Asia-Pacific market in 2026 and beyond, including passenger and cargo traffic trends, the fleet requirement pipeline, delivery and supply chain challenges, airport and other infrastructure developments, and the impact of wider geopolitical events.



Moderator:

Mr. Murdo MORRISON FRAeS Head of Strategic Content FlightGlobal

Speakers:

Mr. Thomas CHANDLER Chief Operating Officer BOC Aviation



Mr. Mike SZÜCS Chief Executive Officer Cebu Pacific Air

Mr. Gaël MÉHEUST President & Chief Executive Officer CFM International

Mr. Pieter ELBERS Chief Executive Officer IndiGo

Mr. Leslie THNG Chief Executive Officer Scoot 15:30 – 16:30 Strengthening Cyber Resilience in an Interconnected Aviation Ecosystem

The aviation sector is undergoing significant digital transformation, with increased connectivity, the adoption of AI-enabled systems, and more complex global supply chains. Whilst digital transformation enhances operational efficiency, they also introduce new cybersecurity challenges. This dialogue features Mr David Koh, Chief Executive of the Cyber Security Agency of Singapore (CSA), who will share perspectives on strengthening cybersecurity across the aviation ecosystem. CSA serves as Singapore's national authority for cybersecurity, supporting critical infrastructure protection and sector-wide cyber resilience. The session will be moderated by Mr Benjamin Ang, Senior Fellow and Head of the Centre of Excellence for National Security and Head of Digital Impact Research. Drawing on recent incidents and ongoing technological trends, the conversation will explore key cybersecurity shifts in the aviation sector, highlighting CSA's risk-based approach to addressing emerging risks in an increasingly connected world. It will discuss the importance of securing cyber defences across borders and the role of international cooperation. Finally, the session will look ahead to the future of cybersecurity in aviation. Speaker:

Mr. David KOH Chief Executive Cyber Security Agency of Singapore Moderator: Mr. Benjamin ANG Senior Fellow, Head of Centre of Excellence for National Security, and Head of Digital Impact Research S. Rajaratnam School of International Studies 4 Feb, Wed 10:00 – 10:15 Defence Market Outlook: Asia Spotlight Global military spending is growing at its fastest rate since the Cold War as geopolitical tensions rise in Europe, the Middle East and Asia. This session will examine the emerging defence spending and military procurement trends and how they are shifting the shape of the global defence market, with a particular focus on developments in Asia. Speaker: Ms. Rachel HUTCHISON Manager, Defence Market Intelligence Aviation Week Network 10:15 – 11:00 Autonomy in Action: Path to Human Machine Teaming Autonomy is reshaping mission effectiveness and operational safety. This session unpacks advances in AI-driven autonomy, ethical considerations and real-world applications in both defence and civil sectors. Moderator: Mr. Robert WALL Executive Editor, Defence & Space Aviation Week Network Speakers: Dr. Jason LEVIN

Senior Vice President, Engineering

Anduril Industries Mr. Brandon TSENG President & Co-Founder Shield AI Dr. LEE Shiang Long Group Chief Technology and Digital Officer ST Engineering Dr. Bernhard QUENDT Chief Technical Officer Thales 12:00 – 12:45 Parts, Partners and Production: An Outlook on Aircraft Manufacturing Commercial aerospace OEMs are under pressure to scale up faster than ever, putting the supply chain eco-system at a pivotal crossroad amidst persistent constraints. Join industry leaders as they unpack the challenges and opportunities of ramping up production, assess supply chain readiness and reveal how lessons from recent crises are driving smarter, more resilient growth. Moderator: Mr. Jens FLOTTAU Executive Editor, Commercial Aviation Aviation Week Network Speakers: Mr. Gerd HEINZELMANN Managing Director Liebherr-Aerospace Lindenberg GmbH Mr. William A. AMPOFO II Senior Vice President, Parts & Distribution and Supply Chain Boeing Global Services Mr. John KELLY Senior Vice President Customer – APAC Rolls-Royce 13:15 – 13:30 Building a Sustainable Air Hub in Asia: Singapore's Vision for Low-Carbon Aviation As one of the world's most connected aviation hubs, Singapore sits at the crossroads of growth and climate responsibility. In this fireside chat, Daniel Ng, Chief Sustainability Officer at the Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore (CAAS), shares how Singapore is translating ambition in its Sustainable Air Hub Blueprint into actions. The discussion will explore Singapore's in regional as well as global aviation decarbonization, the balance between environmental goals and competitiveness, passenger levies on sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) and key roles undertaken by the Asia-Pacific Sustainable Aviation Centre (APSAC). The conversation offers lessons for regulators, airlines, and airports navigating the transition to clean aviation. Speaker: Mr. Daniel NG Chief Sustainability Officer Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore Moderator: Mr. Takehiro KAWAHARA Aviation Specialist BloombergNEF 13:15 – 13:30 Aviation in Global Energy Transition The scale and source of CO2 emissions in the global transport sector are expected to change markedly over the next 25 years. In road transport, energy demand is projected to peak in 2028 and then decline, driven primarily by electrification. In contrast, fossil fuels are likely to continue dominating energy use in shipping and aviation through 2050, reflecting slower uptake of clean fuels. In 2050, aviation's share of carbon emissions from transport is expected to rise from 13% today to about 25% by mid-century. Technological advances and deployment of more sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) will reduce the carbon intensity of flying in the future. However, this requires significant policy interventions. This presentation examines how aviation will evolve in the era of global energy transition, the key challenges it faces, and how decarbonization progress in non-aviation sectors may impact aviation. Speaker: Mr. Takehiro KAWAHARA Aviation Specialist BloombergNEF 13:30 – 13:45 Sustainable Aviation Fuel: Heading in the Right Direction A year after the start of the ReFuelEU SAF mandate and expecting the start of Singapore's SAF target later this year, the market for SAF is moving in the right direction. Neste's Mario Mifsud will share his perspective on the developments and what is needed to further accelerate SAF demand and production. Speaker: Mr. Mario MIFSUD Vice President, Renewable Fuels Sales & Trading EMEA & APAC Neste 13:45 – 14:30 Sustainable Aviation: Charting the Course to Net Zero The aviation industry's net-zero ambition by 2050 is no longer a distant aspiration – it is a near-term operational challenge. With passenger traffic rebounding and global climate expectations intensifying, the pressure is on to demonstrate credible, scalable pathways to decarbonisation. The solutions on the table such as Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF), next-gen propulsion systems, aircraft redesign and operational efficiency however all come with their own challenges. Curated by Alton Aviation Consultancy, this panel will explore the multifaceted roadmap toward sustainable aviation, from near-term levers such as fuel-efficiency programs and SAF, to longer-term innovations like hydrogen propulsion, electric aircraft, and radically new aircraft designs. It will also examine the policy, regulatory, and financial frameworks needed to accelerate adoption, scale innovation and foster cross-border collaboration to enable the transformative shift in how we power flight. Moderator: Mr. Alan LIM Director Alton Aviation Consultancy Speakers: Ms. Helene BURGER SAF & Sustainability Officer Airbus Asia-Pacific Mr. Haldane DODD Executive Director Air Transport Action Group Dr. Kimberly CAMRASS Head of Sustainability, Asia Pacific Boeing Mr. Oliver HAAS Head of Sustainability, Commercial and Innovation Cathay Pacific Mr. Mario MIFSUD Vice President, Renewable Fuels Sales & Trading EMEA & APAC Neste 15:00 – 15:15 APAC AAM Report for Asia 2025 The Asia Paicifc AAM Report 2025 focuses on passenger carrying eVTOL market in Asia Pacific, with 48 eVTOL models included that are release on or before 2025. As China is a dominant eVTOL market, this report unveils some of China's AAM policy and companies that are active in the field. Speaker: Mr. Jersey WU Director Avion Pacific 15:15 – 16:00 AAM Dual-Use Technologies: Opportunities & Challenges Globally This panel convenes key experts working at the intersection of civil aviation, defense operations, and disaster-response technologies. Senior representatives from different regions worldwide will discuss how dual-use concepts are shaping the future of advanced air and mobility operations—both in Singapore and globally. The conversation will explore how emerging aviation technologies can serve civilian needs while also supporting national defense, emergency response, humanitarian missions, and critical infrastructure resilience. Moderated by NexAvian, this interactive session will provide the audience with the opportunity to engage directly with the speakers, ask questions, and gain practical insights into real-world applications of dual-use aviation solutions across APAC and beyond. Moderator: Mr. Daniel SLOAT Founder & President Advanced Air Mobility Institute Speakers: Dr. Martin DING Chief Executive Officer Albatross.ai Mr. Mark EMERTON Robotics & Autonomous Systems Lead Frazer-Nash Consultancy (A KBR Company) Mr. James DORRIS Chief Executive Officer Odys Aviation Mr. TEONG Soo Soon Senior Vice President & Head, Unmanned Air Systems ST Engineering Aerospace Ltd. 5 Feb, Thu 10:15 – 11:00 Artificial Intelligence in Aviation



Artificial Intelligence (AI) is revolutionising aviation — transforming how the industry operates, makes decisions, and delivers value. Once a futuristic vision, AI is now enabling real-world breakthroughs across the entire ecosystem — from airlines and airports to OEMs and MROs. As adoption accelerates, organisations are discovering how to harness AI's power responsibly, balancing innovation with trust, transparency and accountability. This session organised by Alton Aviation Consultancy brings together industry leaders who are turning AI's promise into operational impact. Discover how aviation stakeholders are leveraging intelligent systems to automate complex maintenance processes, optimise flight operations, enhance safety monitoring and elevate the passenger experience. As aviation navigates this digital transformation, the need for ethical deployment and robust governance has never been greater. The panel will explore how the industry is establishing guardrails around data governance, algorithmic bias, cybersecurity, and human oversight — setting new standards for responsible innovation in a highly regulated, safety-critical environment. Through real-world insights and collaborative perspectives, this discussion will showcase how the aviation ecosystem is building the foundations for safe, scalable and sustainable AI transformation — ensuring that technology enhances, rather than replaces, human expertise. Moderator: Mr. Joshua NG Director Alton Aviation Consultancy Speakers: Ms. Sarah SAMUEL Head of Airlines, South East Asia Amadeus Mr. Sandeep SAKHARKAR Chief Digital Officer SATS Mr. David SO Senior Vice President Base Maintenance

SIA Engineering Company Dr. Todd CITRON Chief Technology Officer The Boeing Company 12:00 – 12:45 Elevating Aviation through Inclusive Innovation: Building a Diverse, Relevant and Future-Ready Industry Inclusivity is a critical driver of innovation, resilience, and long-term sustainability in aviation. Diverse teams bring broader perspectives, leading to more innovative, accessible and effective solutions. As the industry serves a global audience, it must reflect that diversity in both its workforce and the systems it designs. Women remain underrepresented in technical and leadership roles in aviation. Targeted recruitment, inclusive policies, and leadership development programs are essential to closing these gaps. Amplifying female role models and mentorship opportunities will inspire girls and women to pursue and grow in aviation careers. A diverse and inclusive workforce is not only a solution to current labour shortages—it is an enabler of smarter, safer, and more sustainable aviation systems. When inclusion is embedded in strategy, leadership, and operations, it drives innovation that is both meaningful and impactful. Moderated by Alton Aviation Consultancy and supported by Women in Aviation Singapore Chapter, this panel will explore how the aviation industry can harness the power of diversity and inclusion to shape a more equitable, competitive, and future-ready sector. Moderator: Ms. Mabel KWAN Managing Director Alton Aviation Consultancy Speakers: Mr. Paul COIGNEC Head of Human Resources

Airbus Asia-Pacific Ms. Penny BURTT President Boeing Southeast Asia Ms. POH Li San Senior Vice President, Changi East Systems, Changi Airport Group

Member of Parliament, Sembawang West SMC COL LEE Mei Yi Head Joint Training Singapore Armed Forces Mr. Kevin CHOW Executive Vice President and Head, Aerostructures and Systems, Commercial Aerospace ST Engineering 13:30 – 14:15 Beyond the Horizon: The Global Race to Commercialise Advanced Air Mobility As the Advanced Air Mobility (AAM) sector transitions from technological demonstration to commercial deployment, global leaders are facing a pivotal question: Which market will take flight first in which countries? How long after cargo flights, would passenger flights happen? This exclusive leadership panel will convene distinguished C-Suite members representing AAM pioneers from different regions in the world. Together, they will explore the next frontiers in AAM commercialisation, reflecting diverse regional perspectives, regulatory environments, and market priorities. Moderator: Mr. Emerson XU Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder

NexAvian Speakers: Mr. Philip Kelly Senior Vice President Business Development

New Horizon Aircraft Ltd. Mr. NG Yon Wui Founder & Chief Executive Officer TCab Mr. Michael CERVENKA Chief Commercial & Strategy Officer Vertical Aerospace 14:15 – 16:00 International Forum on Green Aviation

