Singapore and India Deepen Judicial Collaboration at Second Annual India-Singapore Judicial Roundtable

SINGAPORE, Aug. 27, 2024 -- The judiciaries of Singapore and India discussed the impact of environmental, social and governance issues on the liability of companies and their directors, and the issues arising from the use of artificial intelligence (AI) and AI-generated material at the Second Annual India-Singapore Judicial Roundtable held on 23 August 2024 in New Delhi, India.

Chief Justice Sundaresh Menon and Justice See Kee Oon at the second annual India-Singapore Judicial Roundtable held in New Delhi, India

The Honourable the Chief Justice Sundaresh Menon led the delegation from the Supreme Court of Singapore to New Delhi, India. The inaugural Roundtable was hosted by Singapore on 9 September 2023 and serves as a platform for the exchange of knowledge, discussion of mutual areas of interest, and advancement of cooperation and collaboration between the two judiciaries annually.

Justice M. M. Sundresh from the Indian judiciary presented insights on the environmental, social and governance issues that have emerged because of climate change, and how these have impacted the liability of companies and their directors, in the context of insolvency and restructuring. Singapore's response was articulated by Justice See Kee Oon.

The second topic of the Roundtable was led by the Singapore judiciary which covered the attribution of legal responsibility for harms caused by AI and the legal status of AI-generated material. Singapore's paper was presented by Justice Philip Jeyaretnam, with Justice A. Muhamed Mustaque offering a response from the Indian judiciary.

Chief Justice Menon said at the opening of the Roundtable, "The annual Roundtable afforded us a valuable platform for discussions on topics of mutual interest, in particular, issues relating to AI and climate change. These are important and timely topics which represent some of the most critical challenges that impact all of humanity today, and which have already given rise to new and often complex legal issues that transcend jurisdictional boundaries. The event underscores the ongoing commitment of both Singapore and India to deepen our judicial cooperation and to strengthen the rule of law in an increasingly interconnected world. I look forward to many more of such collaborations between our two judiciaries and I extend my deepest appreciation to Chief Justice Chandrachud for graciously hosting this second roundtable."

